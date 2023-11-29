Red Dead Redemption II can be yours through the PlayStation Store by paying much less than usual thanks to the end-of-year offers.

Join the conversation

The end of the year offers have arrived at the PlayStation Store to close the course with an impressive compendium of sales in great PS5 and PS4 games. Therefore, all those who want expand your library of proposals On Sony consoles they can do it at the best price. This is precisely the case of the best trilogy of your childhood for less than 20 euros. And the same thing happens with the best open world game everwhich has just collapsed at a really attractive price.

We are referring, of course, to Red Dead Redemption II, the great work of Rockstar Games that revolutionized the open world game genre. If you haven’t had the chance to play it yet, you can currently enjoy it through the PlayStation Store for only 29.99 euroswhich means a 70% discount compared to its usual price on the Sony platform, since it is its definitive edition. This translates to You can save a total of 60 euros if you buy it before next December 12at which time the current promotion that leaves it at this impressive amount will end.

Red Dead Redemption II for PS5/PS4 for €29.99

Red Dead Redemption II, the open world game that has marked an entire generation

There is no doubt that everything Rockstar Games touches turns to gold, but with Red Dead Redemption II the bar was especially high, after the great success that was Grand Theft Auto V. However, it managed exceed all expectations with a complete game, very rich in details and that revolutionized open world proposalsespecially with everything related to the secondary activities and life of his own world and its people, with some of the most impressive routines that had been seen up to that moment.

Red Dead Redemption II for PS5/PS4 for €29.99

In this way, do not hesitate to get yourself Red Dead Redemption II paying only 29.99 euros through the PlayStation Store. Don’t forget that it is an offer available only until December 12.

Join the conversation