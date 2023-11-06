Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons, an incredible story among Nintendo Switch games – €2.99

This story is one of the most beautiful that we will see not only on Switch but in the field of indie games in general. Take a look at the unique epic and bond between two brothers. A story that mixes moments of introspection, the forging of relationships and much more that you can’t miss on Nintendo Switch, and even more so with its current offer at less than 3 euros.

The Hong Kong Massacre / BEAUTIFUL DESOLATION Bundle – 2,99€

This Bundle, so special as well as curious and strange to see on Switch, has suffered one of the sales most spectacular that are remembered in the Nintendo store. And we can now get these games that separately cost a pretty penny, for just 3 euros. Science fiction and unlimited action merge to bring us this combo offer that you cannot miss in the eShop.

LIMBO – 0,99€

LIMBO is a classic psychological horror and mystery game in 2D perspective, which will put us in the shoes of a boy trying to escape the darkness that pursues him. A horror story that mixes basic aspects of psychology with a stage design based on platforming and a dark aesthetic that has characterized it for years as a “black pearl” of entertainment in an immense sea of ​​games.

Inside – 1,99€

Inside is another pearl of black terror that plays a lot with the psychological aspect of the player who faces this short but intense challenge. Very much like LIMBO, we will also explore from the perspective of a little boy, a world surrounded by darkness and danger They want to trap us forever.

Green Hell – 2,49€

If you are looking for a unique survival title that leaves you with a sweet taste in your mouth when you overcome the simplest of challenges (and let’s not even talk about surviving for days), then Green Hell is the perfect game that should not be left out of your library. And even less with the current offer to which it is subjected in the eShop. Illnesses, a wrong step, a tragic fall, the dangers of nature…Surviving is all you’ll have to do in this title as you search for answers and your wife. Ready for this unique challenge?

Vampire Survivors, one of the most interesting Nintendo Switch games – €4.99

The classic Vampire Survivors is one of those titles that stands out for its complexity, for getting us fully into endless waves of enemies and for being a unique game that provides an ideal freshness for lovers of hard and self-demanding games. Vampire Survivors is currently available for less than €5 in the eShop and although we already announced it in other past articles, it is a game that never goes out of style, don’t you think?

ABZU – €4.99

And to finish this list of some of the most interesting Nintendo Switch games for less than 5 euros, we have ABZÛ, un title that has managed to remain one of the most beautiful and artistically beautiful of the indie scene of recent years. Immerse yourself in the aquatic depths of a world that exudes charm, originality and color. A vivid and close experience ideal to finish this top offer in the eShop. Do you feel like diving right in?

