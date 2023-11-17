Black Friday has not yet officially arrived, although that does not mean that countless establishments are already offering Black Friday offers. Amazon, Coolmod or PcComponentes are some of the places on the internet that we can find that have already applied really attractive discounts to many products, such as consoles, video games, or even gaming laptops. Below we leave you a selection of the best available at the moment.

PlayStation 5 estándar + Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade + Forspoken + Sonic Frontiers





The Sony console is one of the absolute stars of Black Friday in any establishment. However, where we have found the best possible pack has been in Carrefour, where they have the PlayStation 5 along with three great games, such as Final Fantasy VII Remake Integrade + Forspoken + Sonic Frontiers. With these three titles, we will have hours and hours of entertainment guaranteed, and the best of all is their price. Right now it can be ours for 509.00 euros.

Consola Playstation 5 Estandar C 825GB + Final Fantasy VII Remake Integrade + Forspoken + Sonic Frontiers

*Some prices may have changed since the last review

Hogwarts Legacy PS5





If what we are looking for this Black Friday is a separate game, there are few that are as interesting as Hogwarts Legacy at the price it is at. The Warner Bros. Games game has not only been one of the most interesting titles of 2023, but for a large number of consecutive months it was the best-selling game in different territories. In it, we will create our own character, who will enter directly into the fifth year of Hogwarts, and where in addition to moving through the iconic places of the franchise, it will also offer us a really good playable experience. Now for 33.99 euros.

Hogwarts Legacy PS5 (Amazon Exclusive Edition)

*Some prices may have changed since the last review

Astral Purple Xbox Wireless Controller





The search for a new controller is most common during dates like this Black Friday. It is common for players to look to get a new controller for when family or friends come home, or to renew the device that comes with the console, which can begin to suffer problems over the years. And now at MediaMarkt we can find the Astral Purple Xbox Controller at a price of only 48.74 euros.

Xbox Wireless Controller – Astral Purple for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows Devices

*Some prices may have changed since the last review

SAMSUNG LC27G53TQBUXEN





Taking care of the image quality of our gaming setup is something to fully enjoy the gaming experience, especially if we have consoles or a Gaming PC capable of running games at higher resolutions than the classic 1080p. In this case, el SAMSUNG LC27G53TQBUXEN It is one of the best monitors that have been discounted on Black Friday, as it offers a 27-inch QHD resolution screen, with a refresh rate of 144 Hz and a response time of 1 ms. On Amazon right now for 199.00 euros.

SAMSUNG LC27G53TQBUXEN Curved Monitor, 2,560 x 1,440 (WQHD), 144Hz refresh rate, 1ms response rate, AMD FreeSync Premium, Black, 27″

*Some prices may have changed since the last review

Logitech G G920 Driving Force





As we said before with the controller, peripherals are highly in-demand products at this time. Although traditional controllers are the most in demand, there are some peripherals designed for simulation experiences that are also very popular, such as gaming wheels. The Logitech G G920 Driving Force is ideal for owners of an Xbox or a PC, since in addition to a large number of buttons, incorporates the Force Feedback system, magnetic cams and aluminum pedals. Right now on Amazon for 187.64 euros.

Logitech G G920 Driving Force Racing Wheel and Pedals, Force Feedback, Anodized Aluminum, Shift Paddles, Leather Steering Wheel, Adjustable Pedals, EU Plug, Xbox One/PC/Mac, Black

*Some prices may have changed since the last review

SAPPHIRE Pure AMD Radeon™ RX 7700 XT Gaming OC 12GB





Graphics cards are another highly sought after product during Black Friday. Given the high price that these devices have throughout the year, many players wait for these dates to go for a new GPU. This Radeon RX 7700 XT is ideal for those looking a card to play in QHD. In addition to a fantastic assembly, at the power level it is designed under the RDNA 3 architecture, incorporating 3456 flow cores, 54 CUs and 12 GB GDDR6 memory. Therefore, we will have a graphics card for several years. On Amazon for only 479.99 euros.

SAPPHIRE Pure AMD Radeon™ RX 7700 XT Gaming OC 12GB GDDR6 Dual HDMI/Dual DP

*Some prices may have changed since the last review

HP Diet 16-s0004ns





Finally, the last of the bargains that we can find in the pre-Black Friday offers at the moment is the HP Victus 16-s0004ns. It is a truly balanced gaming laptop, since it has an AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS processor, 16GB RAM and 512GB NVM2 SSD. But also, thanks to the presence of the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050, we can enjoy all the games taking advantage of its 16.1-inch screen with Full HD resolution. Of course, it comes without an operating system installed. Now on Amazon for 799.99 euros.

HP Victus 16-s0004ns – 16.1″ Full HD Gaming Laptop (AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050, No Operating System) Black – Spanish QWERTY Keyboard

*Some prices may have changed since the last review

More offers

Remember that by subscribing to Amazon Prime you have a 30-day free trial and you can enjoy other services such as Prime Video. You can also try services like Kindle Unlimited or Audible free for 30 days.

You can be up to date and informed at all times of the main offers and news from 3DJuegos on our Telegram channel or on our profiles. Twitter and Facebook.

Note: some of the links posted here are affiliate links and may provide a profit.

Super offers available today

HP Victus 16-d1040ns Intel Core i7-12700H/32GB/512GB SSD/RTX 3060/16.1”

*Some prices may have changed since the last review

Sapphire PULSE AMD Radeon RX 6600 8GB GDDR6

*Some prices may have changed since the last review

Acer Nitro QG240YS3 23.8″ LED FullHD 180Hz FreeSync Premium

*Some prices may have changed since the last review

Imágenes | PlayStation, Square Enix, Warner Bros. Games, HP, Logitech, Samsung, Sapphire, Xbox

In VidaExtra Selection | Don’t wait for Christmas to get PlayStation Portal: it’s still available in these stores

In VidaExtra | The best NVMe SSDs to expand the storage of your PlayStation 5