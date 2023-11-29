Even for the most clueless, there are still offers available to prepare this Christmas gift. If you are thinking of treating yourself or giving a console as a gift, MiElectro has the Xbox Series X pack with Diablo IV for 439 euros.

Xbox Series X Diablo IV bundle

Buy the Xbox Series X console with Diablo IV at the best price





With a usual price of 559 euros, it now stands at 439 euros, its lowest price that makes us save 120 euros. As we have mentioned before, it comes with Diablo IV totally freethe latest release in this action role-playing saga

The engine of this Xbox Series Zen 2 processor and RDNA 2 graphics. In addition, it incorporates 16 GB of RAM, which works at different speeds to communicate with the rest of the system components, to ensure guaranteed rendering of games at 2160p without the console overheating.

The solid state drive used by this console is SSD, which has a 1 TB capacity with 802 GB available to install games and applications, although storage can be expanded with Seagate cards. It also incorporates an optical drive to read DVD or Blu-ray up to 4K quality.

On the other hand, sound carries a technology called Triton which accurately simulates how sound waves propagate in the air. To connect the console to a monitor or smart TV, the Xbox Series X connectivity allows you to use an HDMI 2.1 cable to output images with 4K UHD resolution up to 120 fpsas well as three ports for USB 3.1 and an Ethernet connector.

