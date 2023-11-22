Buy the best Nintendo Switch packs with games online at the lowest prices thanks to the Black Friday offers.

The blackest Friday of the year is here, and it’s going to make it easier than ever for you to buy a Switch. We have collected the best Black Friday deals on Nintendo Switch console packs with game. Official Big N bundles with which you can enjoy games like Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Animal Crossing New Horizons o Nintendo Switch Sportssubscriptions to Nintendo Switch Online and any of the three main Switch models (OLED, 2019 and Lite) with discounts of up to €100 or more.

Are you interested? Surely yes, so take a look at everything we’ve compiled for you below:

This is the most powerful Switch pack with game that you will find with the Black Friday 2023 offerssince it includes the Nintendo Switch OLED model, with a larger screen, a battery that offers up to 9 hours of autonomy, improved support for Desktop mode and 64 GB of storage. Additionally, it brings a Mario Kart 8 Deluxe download code and a code with a 3-month individual subscription for Nintendo Switch Online. This Switch OLED pack with Mario Kart and NSO is valued at €418and you can take it with you €100 less this BF:

If you are looking for a Nintendo Switch pack offer with a game excited for Black Friday, this is the most recommended option. Includes the Switch standard modelrevised in 2019 with an improved autonomy that reaches up to 9 hours of play, along with the game Nintendo Switch Sportsthe leg strap that allows you to enjoy football with motion control and, in addition, 3-month individual Switch Online subscription. This Switch pack reaches a value of €350 and it is reduced to €269 for BF 2023, it is a very good opportunity:

Do you have another Switch at home? Are you looking for the most economical option? In that case, the Black Friday pack you are looking for is this Switch Lite. If you get it, you take home the portable model Nintendo Switch Lite, with D-Pad instead of buttons on the left side. They are also special models, since they are themed with Animal Crossing designs. And best of all, they include a copy of Animal Crossing: New Horizons preinstalled on the console. Its value amounts to €280and you can take it with you €219 or even less: