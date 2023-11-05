Since 2017 we have had the privilege of seeing how Nintendo has been releasing incredible games for Nintendo Switch, of all types. From those who they have complemented the line of Super Mario games, new The Legend of Zelda that have conquered millions of hearts, a new Super Smash Bros, and thousands and thousands of other titles that have converted to Nintendo Switch on the console with the most varied catalog on the current market.

In this article, just as we have done other times with other types of genres or styles, we will tell you What are the best Nintendo Switch games that have unique visuals? and artistic that has led them to be original in their field, and above all, to mark history. Without further ado, we invite you to join us on this beautiful journey that will make you want to try more than one of the games that will appear below.

For many, the fundamental pillars of the best Nintendo Switch games: The Legend of Zelda BOTW and TOTK

The Legend of Zelda has had an incredible journey on Nintendo Switch, first with the arrival of Breath of the Wild and later in 2023 with the arrival of Tears of the Kingdom. With totally new and innovative graphics and artistic design for the franchise, the new The Legend of Zelda games They have used the function called flat shading or “Cell Shading”, to give the characters a unique appearance. All Nintendo fans will agree that both games are pioneers in their genre and on Nintendo Switch, creating a totally new visual section in the saga.

Cuphead

Cuphead is a title that has also appeared a lot on our lists. But the work of Studio MDHR has fallen in love with millions of players around the world. The arrival of Cuphead to Nintendo Switch served to ensure that an artistic design as striking as the recreation of the “cartoon” cartoons of the last century, It has its place in Nintendo and among all Ruetir.com at heart. A title that has had great success even with its DLCs and that has marked history for itself.

A “golden” indie among the best Nintendo Switch games: Hollow Knight

Team Cherry pulled from the heart one of the most spectacular indies we have seen in recent years. So much so that its sequel, Silksong, is one of the most anticipated games year after year.. Hollow Knight knew how to stand out in a fierce and very well consolidated video game market. And yet Team Cherry’s work managed to make history and place itself at the top of the hearts of millions of players. For its challenging gameplay, its incredible and soulful music and its story.

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

The second part of Ori has been a success, on par with the first game. We are facing one of the most incredible indie works of recent years for lovers of platforms and challenging games. With an outstanding setting, an outstanding soundtrack and a visual section that has managed to make history in its own way, Will of the Wisps is the consolidation of a saga of games that will bring us many surprises in the future.

Astral Chain

Synergistic combat, incredible challenges, spectacular music and unique art design. Astral Chain is one of the Nintendo games based on an aesthetic closer to anime, which has triumphed among thousands of players and has marked history in its style. An alien invasion that has written an indelible page in the history of Nintendo. Walk the streets of the Ark and enjoy a unique game that has managed to forge its place and path in the Big N over the years.

Immortal Fenyx Rising

This title has one of the most interesting graphical aspects to see in recent years on the Nintendo console. Developed in 2020 within the action and adventure genre, we are possibly facing a game that is unique in its style and that has marked a very important stage within Nintendo. With a particular and unique design and beautiful artistic development, It is one of the titles that had to enter this list due to its popularity and its way of building and designing the world.

Monster Hunter Rise

Monster Hunter Rise enjoyed exclusivity on Nintendo Switch for a time, long enough to forge a path full of successes and also love for the fans of the saga. Capcom knew how to hit the mark with innovative and very important aspects for the future of the saga. With a sublime setting and an artistic design that separates a little from the general line of the saga, but that fits perfectly into Nintendo, Rise is one of those games that you absolutely have to play if you are a fan of this universe.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

The definitive delivery of Mario Kart that has marked an entire generation of players, and that to this day continues to be one of the best-selling titles for Nintendo Switch. Reaching historical figures and also new historical graphic heights for Nintendo. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is a essential title that has forged history for being what it is, and also for a visual section that leaves us speechless in many of its maps. Like the Rainbow Trail.

Xenoblade Chronicles 3: A special and key title in the best Nintendo Switch games

The third installment of the Xenoblade saga for Nintendo Switch has been a success in terms of visuals, and also in character construction. Being one of the exclusive Nintendo sagas most loved by Ruetir.com, Xenoblade Chronicles 3 has forged its history within the company and also inside the hearts of each of the Ruetir.com who have had the pleasure of trying this masterpiece of video games.

One of the best Nintendo Switch games: Super Mario Wonder

And to practically finish the list, we have Super Mario Wonder, the latest Super Mario title currently released for Nintendo Switch. Making a big impact on Super Mario fansand rated by many as the best 2D Mario game for Nintendo Switch (and possibly in history), Wonder has taught us that fun has no limits in the world of entertainment and video games.

Sea of Stars

And to put the end (or perhaps followed) to the article, we have Sea of ​​Stars, one of the lasts indie gems that have come out for Nintendo Switch and that has been a love letter to fans of the traditional RPG genre. Using Pixelart, this game has managed to convince thousands of players who perhaps were not interested in trying it, to end up immersing themselves in a unique epic with many hours to go through. A path that has just begun but is already forging history within Nintendo.

Special mentions

Stardew Valley

GRIS

Blasphemous 2

Abzu

Another Code: Recollection

Super Mario RPG

The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening

Octopath Traveller

Paper Mario: the Origami King