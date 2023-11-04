As we have mentioned dozens of times, the best Nintendo Switch games have been rising to the top of the video game market and current consoles to the Nintendo Switch since last 2017. A career full of successes that continues to bring great benefits to Nintendo. And the richness of the Switch also lies in its extensive catalog and different types of games and styles that we can find within the range of games available on the current Big N console.

In this article we will therefore do a very interesting review of those incredible Nintendo Switch games dedicated to superheroes and very powerful characters, ideal for those fans of action, stories full of combat and spectacle and much more. Don’t miss anything!

Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order

Developed by Team Ninja Koei Tecmo and published by Nintendo for Nintendo Switch. This game based on the Marvel universe is one of the most beloved in Nintendo’s catalog, and experienced a surge in popularity after the announcement of the cancellation of Marvel’s Midnight Suns. Start the search for the Infinity Stones and create your ultimate team. If you like titles with heroes, villains, great battles and a story full of action, this is your game.

My Hero Academia: Ultra Rumble

The latest game inspired by My Hero Academia has landed on Switch powerful and very charismatic way. This title came out at the end of September and is going through a moment of great popularity within the catalog of free Switch games. Communicate, organize and achieve victory in a game that will continually test you. Will you be able to keep up the pace?

Mortal Kombat 11 y 1

The Mortal Kombat saga is by far one of the most beloved in the world of video games. For its lack of censorship, crudeness and charismatic and powerful characters. NetherRealm games have managed to conquer an entire audience that loves martial arts and violent, uncensored combat. Mortal Kombat 11 and 1 on Nintendo Switch They are two titles that serve as a great example to complete this article about powerful characters and superheroes.

Super Smash Bros Ultimate is one of the best Nintendo Switch games

The quintessential combat and fighting game on Nintendo Switch. This installment of the Super Smash Bros. game franchise has managed to captivate millions. Ultimate is the definitive title for lovers of spectacular powers, powerful characters and superheroes within Nintendo. An essential game that is the ultimate delight for many fans.

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

This version of the game for Nintendo transports us to the essence of the most current Marvel games, with a unique repertoire of characters linked to the Guardians of the Galaxy. A title that cannot be missed for any fan of one of the most extensive and broad entertainment universes in the entire industry.

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2

And to put the finishing touch to this special article on the best Nintendo Switch games of powerful characters and superheroeswe have this installment of Dragon Ball. Xenoverse 2 has met the objective The main thing was to make DB fans fall in love with the anime/manga. And not only that, he has managed to expand the universe of Akira and TOEI with the addition of unique characters, new lore and plots that we had not seen in the series.

As is customary in this type of articles, listen to the voice of the Nintendera community It is very important, so if you think that another game should be added to the list, we are willing to accept any option that falls within this type of game.