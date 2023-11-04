Nintendo has an incredible catalog of the best games that have marked a historical stage for the Big N. A few days ago we brought you some Nintendo Switch games with female protagonists that created a great impact within the lore and the different video games that we can find in Switch currently. Let’s do a general review of the games with the most mythical male protagonists. who have forged a legacy of quality over time at Nintendo.

Super Mario and Luigi as male protagonists of the best Nintendo Switch games – Super Mario Wonder

Super Mario and Luigi have probably left the legacy most impressive and diverse in Nintendo history. With an incredible Super Mario game franchise and some latest releases that millions of players have fallen in love with. In Wonder we saw what Nintendo has been able to create to make millions of fans fall in love. That is why Super Mario (also with its recent release of the movie), has been able to move heaven and earth to forge Nintendo into what it is today.

Link, another great protagonist of the best Nintendo Switch games – The Legend of Zelda BOTW and TOTK

Link is the quintessential protagonist of the entire Zelda game saga on Nintendo Switch. And obviously the two most renowned deliveries that have been released on the console have been Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom. The Hyrule warrior par excellence has a range of games and a historical legacy at Nintendo within the reach of very few male characters in history. In fact, we leave you with our analyzes of Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom so you can take a look at Link’s journey on Switch.

Wario – WarioWare

Wario may not be one of the most well-known male characters in the Nintendo universe. But one of those who has left a different essence within the company. With the recent release of WarioWare: Move It!, the famous “villain” of the Mario game saga has returned with style and a desire to move his body. For this and many other reasons such as fun, the unique essence of the character, his impact on the Super Mario universe and being loved by thousands, he deserves to be on this list.

Pikachu – Detective Pikachu

Pikachu is a dream emblem at Nintendo. Created in the first generation of Pokémon, it has toured Nintendo’s “halls of fame” for decades. AND thanks to the anime of the saga, its popularity increased. Being the mascot and the most visible face of this unique game saga that has crossed generations. On Nintendo Switch we have seen the recent premiere of the new Detective Pikachu game that has not left fans indifferent.

Rex – Xenoblade Chronicles 2

Rex is the protagonist of the second installment of Xenoblade Chronicles and one of the Most important male protagonists of all Nintendo Switch games. He is also one of the characters within the Xenoblade saga that has the greatest character evolution, and we can also see it in the third part of the franchise. He accompanied by Pyra and Mythra. He makes an incredible combo as one of the most beloved male protagonists of this current generation of games on Switch.

Roy- Fire Emblem Engage

Roy is one of the protagonists of Fire Emblem and has also played a role very important within this line of games. And also as a mythical male protagonist at Nintendo. In fact, he was added to Engage last year and has enjoyed unprecedented popularity and affection in the franchise. Is it one of your favorites? Leave us a comment about it.

Bowser to end this special article of best Nintendo Switch games – Super Mario Wonder and others

And finally, we have Bowser, the villain par excellence of the Super Mario games. And that Super Mario RPG will arrive in the future this time to join forces with Super Mario and the rest of his companions. A key and mythical character in the history of Nintendo who has had an increasingly leading role both in the games and in the Super Mario movie with his mythical song. Played by Jack Black. Bowser is the perfect Nintendo male protagonist to put the finishing touch to the article.

Of course, there are many other male protagonists who have marked an entire career. in Nintendo games, we invite you to leave your favorites in comments so we can add them to the list. Listening to the Nintendera community is one of our greatest goals. Together we will grow our community and the name of Nintendo even more!