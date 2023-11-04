The best Nintendo Switch games with hand-drawn drawings have brought us epic adventures with a unique and stylized atmosphere.

This time we will review some of the best games designed with hand-made drawings.

Gibbon: Beyond the Trees

Gibbon: Beyond the Trees has been a pleasant surprise when it comes to the best hand-drawn Nintendo Switch games.

This adventure and exploration game puts you in the shoes of a gibbon, an agile and curious primate that lives in tropical jungles. Enjoy fluid gameplay jumping, climbing and swinging through the trees with total freedom.

The best thing is that it recreates the landscapes, flora and fauna of these rich and endangered ecosystems with beautiful hand drawings.

Spiritfarer

If we talk about the best Nintendo Switch games with hand-drawn drawings, we cannot overlook the style of Spiritfarer.

Spiritfarer has a beautiful aesthetic and an exciting story. In the game you assume the role of Stella, a boatwoman who helps the souls of the deceased cross to the afterlife. Throughout your journey you will have to build and upgrade your ship, explore islands, collect resources, cook, fish and make friends. Her hand-made graphics are full of color and personality in both the characters and the landscapes.

Hollow Knight

The dark and intriguing Hollow Knight is for many one of the best hand-drawn Nintendo Switch games.

This Metroidvania immerses you in a world of insects full of mysteries and secrets. The game is about jumping, exploring and fighting while improving your skills. However, what stands out most is the way in which the handmade art immerses us in the history of an underground kingdom in decline.

But don’t get carried away by this description, as you will find beautiful drawings everywhere; both dark and others full of life.

Cuphead

For fans of the classics, Cuphead became one of the best Nintendo Switch games with hand-drawn drawings.

This game stands out for its retro style, and it looks entirely like a classic cartoon almost in black and white. The drawings will take you back in time with designs and animations inspired by classic television, while the difficult gameplay will prevent you from putting down the controller.

Each level feels like a work of art coming to life.

Skullgirls: 2nd Encore

If you like titles with large rosters of characters, there’s no doubt that you’ll find Skullgirls: 2nd Encore one of the best hand-drawn Nintendo Switch games.

The unique visual style and fluid mechanics make this installment a marvel among 2D combat games. Not only do you have a variety of characters with different abilities, but they all have a unique design and personality.

The game combines the Japanese manga style with that of Western comics to make a very epic visual spectacle on screen. All with hand-made drawings.

Hades

Both its characters and its designs make it Hades one of the best Nintendo Switch games with hand-drawn drawings.

In this installment you assume the role of Zagreus, the son of Hades and prince of the underworld. Your mission will be to try to escape from hell, although being a roguelike you will have to fail many times and try again.

The best thing is that the world of Hades is full of hand-drawn characters and environments. And for greater immersion, each conversation will change according to your actions in each escape attempt.

It is an adventure to enjoy, immersing yourself in its history and enjoying its epic comic-style art.

Gris

For many, one of the best Nintendo Switch games with hand-drawn drawings, and perhaps of all consoles.

Gris combines music with spectacular hand-made visuals to give us a magical and exciting experience. It is a platform game full of puzzles where the colors change depending on the protagonist’s mood. The music is also a delight with melodies that adapt to the pace of the game.

A highly recommended gem if you are looking for a game that is unique in its artistic section.