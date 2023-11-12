Since 2017, we have been able enjoy the best Nintendo Switch games, and other titles that have made history over the years. Within the great list of games that we have for our favorite console, we have some deliveries that are characterized by being incredibly suitable for lovers of adventure and risk. What do we mean by this? To those Nintendo Switch players who love to delve into unique adventures, but that involve a certain level of challenge.

In this special article for the Nintendera community We will review those titles that are made yes or yes for the most intrepid players from the platform:

The Legend of Zelda: BOTW and TOTK

The Legend of Zelda had to open this list no matter what. Not only because of the legacy that she has left at Nintendo over time, but also because of the masterpieces that are both Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom. Two open world exploration titles that They will invite us to explore Hyrule to the point of satiety. Two perfect games for players with that adventurous streak to which we can also add extra action and challenge, since many combats in both games are based on the strategy and adaptability that we have.

Two ideal jewels to open the list and to explore a world full of fun on Nintendo Switch.

Red Dead Redemption

Red Dead Redemption was included relatively recently on Nintendo Switch, with a high quality version that has managed to make both new players and veterans fall in love who already enjoyed the story of John Marston and the Old West in their time. An essential title if you like adventure and, above all, risk. Immerse yourself in incredible shootouts, robberies, chases and the individual improvement of a character with a past linked to crime and gunplay. An ideal title for the most daring.

Detective Pikachu: The Return

This new Detective Pikachu title will surprise you and above all, it will be a real delight if you have always liked it solve mysteries and bring out that adventurous streak that you have inside you. With Detective Pikachu: The Return, Nintendo has managed to perfectly fit the essence of the first game (which was a great success). And adapt it again in a second installment that has fallen in love with the fans who already had the franchise, and conquered new ones. Without a doubt, another of the essentials that had to be on this list no matter what.

Super Mario Wonder

Wonder has been the latest major release in the Super Mario game franchise. And since his recent departure, we have been able to see how has fallen in love with millions of players, in some cases being classified as “the best Mario in 2D perspective in history.” A title that has given us a precious analysis, and a complete guide that you cannot miss.

Bayonetta 3

Bayonetta 3 is one of those rebellious games that Nintendo has, and that goes a little outside the company’s most general schemes. Even so, PlatinumGames’ work has achieved year after year (with its franchise), to be one of the sagas best valued and loved by the community. Subject to certain controversies, it has always known how to overcome them with quality, effort and dedication. A game for adventurers looking for something different with Nintendo’s seal of exclusivity.

Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is surely the title of the franchise that fans of the saga have fallen in love with the most. Maybe not because of their characters, but yes for the union and forging of paths and links that we see between protagonists of different installments. It is like the “perfect union” within the saga. A saga that is characterized by being perfect for lovers of action and adventure, with that touch of risk in each combat that we cannot ignore.

Pokémon Legends: Arceus

And finally, we have the Pokémon title that revolutionized the way in which the franchise was presented to us. After decades of always maintaining the classic Pokémon format, Pokémon Legends: Arceus became the first title that changed the foundations of Pokémon games. And although It had some pretty bittersweet beginnings.over time it has carved out a niche for itself as one of the best adventure games on the Nintendo Switch.

Special mentions

Metroid Prime Remastered

Astral Chain

Monster Hunter Rise

Pikmin 4

Bayonetta Origins