Like every Friday, we leave you here a compilation with the best releases of the week in the main streaming platforms, so you don't have to go crazy looking for proposals.

Best new releases on Netflix

After missing Michael Fassbender for a long time, the actor returns to a great premiere on Netflix as it is The murderer. Directed by David Fincher (yes, the man responsible for Fight Club, Seven or The Social Network, among other well-known ones), the synopsis of the film tells us that after a fateful accident, a murderer confronts his bosses in a hunt international in search of revenge. A thriller that is receiving very good reviews. To take account.

In case you want something diametrically opposite, you should know that Every Man for Himself was also released today. This is the special that the red N came up with after the notorious cancellation of Sálvame on Telecinco, in which you will be able to see the protagonists of the program as a reality show. Despite what many might think, it seems to be catching on with the public so if you like this kind of content… be sure to give it a try.

The week’s premieres on HBO Max

Tomorrow the 11th you will have the catalog available to watch the documentary The murder of Caroline Crouch. In it, different experts analyze the behavior and gestures of the person responsible for the murder of this girl – found dead in her house on May 11, 2011 – who invented a whole bizarre story about what she had gone through to get rid of her. An important fact: he was her husband.

From today you can also see an entire movie, one of those that goes down in cinema history. We refer to American History Xwith an immense Edward Norton in the leading role.

What to see on Disney+

This week is going to be pretty slow for the mouse platform, but in case you want to get into the Christmas mood, know that season 2 of What a Claus family! It is now available for your enjoyment.

The premieres that you should not miss on Prime Video

We have two proposals for you within the Amazon Prime Video catalog. The first of them is 007: Road to a million, a reality show in which several contestants compete in a great adventure visiting the most emblematic places of the Bond saga and whose final prize is 1 million pounds, which is said soon. Be careful with the person in charge of guiding the participants: you will surely recognize him.

We change registration to propose the film to you We are all Jane. In it, a married woman suddenly finds herself with a new pregnancy that seriously endangers her life in a United States where abortion is not legally possible. She will then find a group of women from the periphery who could help her, without knowing that thanks to this her life will change forever.