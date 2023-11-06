November leaves us with a quite varied week both in cinemas and streaming so that we all have something new to see.

Time passes inexorably and, when we look back, it seems incredible how many films and series premiere that we have reviewed throughout 2023.

But the billboard does not stop and November faces its first week – complete – with news both in our movie theaters and on streaming platforms.

In addition, we have an appointment with the weekly episodes of Rick and Morty on HBO Max, Special Operations: Lioness and Poker Face on SkyShowtime or the season finale of Loki on Disney+.

Today, in Hobby Cinema from Hobby Consolas, we review some of the best premiere movies and series that arrive in Spain during the week between November 6 and 12, 2023.

The murderer

Netflix

Let’s start with Netflix, where David Fincher returns with a new crime thriller led by Michael Fassbender: The murderer.

After a brief period limited to cinethe film arrives in the platform’s catalog this Friday the 10th so that all subscribers can enjoy it.

Fassbender plays a ruthless assassin whose mind unravels after a mistake that leads him to face the wrath of his bosses.

They accompany Michael Fassbender in the cast Tilda Swinton, Charles Parnell, Arliss Howard, Kerry O’Malley, Sophie Charlotte, Sala Baker, Emiliano Pernía, Gabriel Polanco and Kellan Rhude.

The favor

We also have a portion of Spanish cinema with El favor, the new comedy by Juana Macias where appearances are deceiving, and so are second mothers.

Inma Cuesta, Diego Martín, Sara Sálamo, Alfonso Basave, Pere Ponce, Gonzalo de Castro, Isabel Ordaz, Luisa Gavasa, Betsy Túrnez and Iván Renedo They make up the main cast of the film.

The Marvels

Disney | Marvel Studios

The Marvel Cinematic Universe says goodbye to the 2023 film billboard with The Marvels, which hopes to sign a good closing one day before the end of Loki airs on Disney+.

The spiritual sequel to Captain Marvel arrives with Brie Larson as Carol Danvers, Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau e Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan.

The trio of heroines discover that they share a bond that causes them, when using their powers, to exchange places with each other.

They will soon realize that this situation is not fortuitous, but rather comes from the machinations of an adversary of Captain Marvel.

The Buccaneers: Aristocrats for love

Apple TV+

Apple TV+ has a double bet this week, and the first is a kind of competition from The Bridgertons to compete with Netflix in period romantic dramas.

Is about The Buccaneers: Aristocrats for lovewhich follows several young American women who are sent to London in search of high society husbands in the 19th century.

For All Mankind, Season 4

Apple TV+

Also on Apple TV+ we have the return of one of the platform’s leading series: For All Humanity, which is starting its fourth season.

Colonizing Mars is a reality, but at the beginning of the 21st century, the challenges for the great powers of Earth continue to pose constant headaches.

Furthermore, the former director of NASA is still alive, but far, far from the place she called home in the past.

November has very powerful premieres for the Christmas season, and these first weeks are a small sample of what is to come in the rest of the month.