The central week of November is not going to leave anyone indifferent with its additions on both the big and small screens.

Unsurprisingly, we are about to cross the halfway point of the penultimate month of the year. The billboard is ready to receive the films premiere that we will have available in our favorite cinema during Christmas.

Meanwhile, streaming platforms are fattening their catalogs with series that reinforce their position at a time when price increases and discouragement make many rethink the renewal of their subscription.

In addition to the news that we are going to review, remember that you have new episodes of Rick and Morty on HBO Max, For all humanity in Apple TV+ and Special Operations: Lioness in SkyShowtimeamong other series with new chapters every week.

Today, in Hobby Cinema from Hobby Consolas, we review the best premiere movies and series that arrive in Spain during the week between November 13 and 19, 2023.

The Hunger Games: Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes

We start with the big premiere of the week on the cinema billboard, The Hunger Games: Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.

Francis Lawrence returns as director to the franchise to take charge of this sequel to the original films, set several decades before Katniss Everdeen volunteered to save her sister.

The film will be set in a time when Panem is still suffering from the ravages of war, and when the Hunger Games have not yet become the media circus that they will become.

Coriolanus Snow is a young mentor who is tasked with training the tribute of District 12, Lucy Gray Baird. He is still far from becoming the tyrannical president of Panem, but events will forge him and guide him toward that destiny.

Black Friday

Halloween may be behind us, but Eli Roth is ready to make us cringe with Black Friday, because if anything is scarier than a serial killer, it’s certain customers during sales.

For this reason, the director has turned his bizarre fake trailer for Grindhouse into a feature film that, finally, hits theaters this Friday.

The Crown, season 6 – Part I

We leave the film billboard behind to dive into streaming. We start with Netflix, where we will have the beginning of the end of The Crown.

The sixth season of the series that has followed the reign of Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom comes to Netflix in two volumes that will cover the last decades of the regent.

The Crown plunges into turbulent times for the British Royal Family, with the death of Diana of Wales and all the media commotion that it generated.

The second part of this farewell to The Crown will come to Netflix in December, ending the successful series.

Monarch: Legacy of the Monsters

Apple TV+ wants to make a big splash this week, and it will use the most impressive legendary monsters through Morach: Legacy of the Monsters.

The series will explore the secrets of Cate’s (Anna Sawai) family after Godzilla’s attack on San Francisco, when she will discover that her family is hiding a secret related to the organization known as MONARCH.

Scott Pilgrim from El Salto

If Scott Pilgrim vs. the World left you wanting more, Netflix is ​​going to give you a dose of madness this week with its animated series.

Scott Pilgrim Takes the Leap arrives on the platform this Friday with the incentive of once again having the members of the film’s cast giving voice to their respective characters.

So get ready to enjoy again with Michael Cera, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Kieran Culkin, Chris Evans, Anna Kendrick, Brie Larson, Alison Pill, Aubrey Plaza o Brandon Routh in the series.

With the billboard getting ready for the Christmas campaign, and the streaming platforms doing the same, November is leaving us with very interesting news for all types of audiences.