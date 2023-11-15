After six years without visiting Mexico, Paul McCartney is ready to captivate its audience again.

He exBeatle will be presented at the Sol Forum This Tuesday and since he announced his return, his fans have shown great enthusiasm, quickly selling out all the available tickets.

As the concert of his tour approaches Got Back, followers are looking forward to the event and have filled social media with excited memes.

Transportation Routes to get to Foro Sol

Foro Sol has several routes and arrival options. The main one is through Viaducto Río de la Piedad and Churubusco avenues; However, they will also be among the busiest. However, another alternative is to use the Metro Public Transport System, especially line 9 (the brown one). For users of this transport, the closest stations to the forum are Velodrome, Puebla and Sports City.

It can also be reached by Metrobús line 2 (the purple one), in which case it is advisable to go down to the UPIICSA or El Rodeo stations.

Avoid being denied access

To avoid being denied access or having any problems with the staff, We share with you the list of what is and what is not allowed within the premises.

Sharp objects, pets, umbrellas, bottles and any type of cans, chairs, blankets, cameras or professional recording equipment, laptops or tablets, laser lights, accessories with studs, liquid makeup, alcoholic beverages, backpacks or large bags may not be entered. , over-the-counter medicine, eye drops, any type of illegal substance, food or drink.

Yes, you can bring in external batteries, sunglasses, caps or hats (that do not obstruct visibility), ear plugs, feminine towels or tampons in closed packaging, binoculars without lasers, prescription medication, small plastic bags, jackets and non-professional cameras. .

*Stay up to date with the news, join our Whatsapp channel

MF

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions