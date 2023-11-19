The best live-action TV series based on video games like The Last of Us, Halo, Twisted Metal and everything to come.

Las video game film adaptations They have always had a bad reputation, and only in recent years has things started to change, with Sonic, with Super Mario Bros… and with the series television and platforms.

Ignored or mistreated for years, video games are now a gold mine for platforms, especially Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, but also HBO (The Last of Us) o Paramount+ (Haloin Spain SkyShowtime).

There are now more than a dozen live-action (i.e. big-budget) television series. based on video games on platformsin a frenzy to search for Intellectual Property popular with many people that attracts and retains subscribers.

We could say that we are at the beginning of the golden age of video game adaptations on television, and for now, these are the best series (live action) based on video games. Animation is a world apart from the one we talk about in this other report.

The Last of Us

HBO Max

The Last of Us is the new model on which all live-action series based on video games will be set. The 2013 Naughty Dog video game became a prestigious HBO series ten years later with showrunner Craig Mazin (Chernobyl).

Unlike most video game adaptations, which take the characters, world, and scattered ideas to create their own plot, the series faithfully follows the events of the video game, as if it were an adaptation of a novel.

There are important changes, of course, some to give more weight to secondary characters (such as rewriting the story of Bill y Frank in the unforgettable chapter 3) or to integrate elements of the sequel, The Last of Us Part 2, and pave the way for future seasons (up to two more seasons are contemplated).

Halo

Paramount+

This is not the first adaptation of Halo, but it is the one that is having the longest run. There have been attempts to make a Halo movie since 2005, which is logical, being the most important franchise in Xbox history (although it is not going through its best moments now, not even with Halo Infinite struggling to be noticed).

Halo 4 (in 2012) was preceded by a web series, and in 2014 Halo: Nightfall, another miniseries produced by Ridley Scott, was released. Paramount+’s Halo, produced among others by Showtime Networks, Amblin Television and 343 Industries (the creators of the game) has nothing to do with those.

Pablo Schreiber plays the Master Chief in a well-received performance, although the series has been criticized by some fans for showing behavior uncharacteristic of the video game character, including a sex scene (the first in the franchise) that many felt was forced, but included to humanize John Spartan.

Twisted Metal

Peacock

Twisted Metal, the next PlayStation production after The Last of Us, remains unreleased in Spain. It’s from Peacock, so the hope is that it will come to SkyShowtime at some point (as happened with Halo), but for now we’ll have to wait to see through legal channels.

After a post-apocalyptic drama like The Last of Us focused on characters and with minimal action, Twisted Metal seemed the opposite: also post-apocalyptic, but focused on action on wheels.

The video game that adapts, Twisted Metalis an old PlayStation franchise created by David Jaffe (also creator of God of War) rumored to return in a reboot on PlayStation 5, and it was a combat game with vehicles, action and destruction without much narrative substance, whose main character is Sweet Tootha serial killer clown who drives a mechanized ice cream truck.

In the series, Sweet Tooth is voiced by Will Arnett (Bojack Horseman) while the human protagonists are Anthony Mackie (Falcon and the Winter Soldier) and Stephanie Beatriz (Charm).

Against the worst odds, the series was well received by critics and a success for Peacock, with 400 million minutes watched in its first weekend.

Detention

This one will surely surprise you. Or you’ve even seen it if you like Asian or J-horror series on Netflix, but you didn’t know Detentiona Taiwanese Netflix horror series, which was an adaptation of a video game.

Detention, released in 2020, is set in the 60s and 90s. The protagonist in the modern era is a student who investigates the suicide of a former studentwhose ghost is haunting the entire Greenwood High School.

The series is based on the video game Detention, created by RedCandleGames, set in the 1960s, in Taiwan under martial law, an atmospheric 2D horror game with many elements of Taoism, Buddhism and Chinese mythology rarely seen in the video game.

…and those to come…

Prime Video

In recent years we have experienced a frenzy of announcements of video game adaptations… and now the majority are for television (platforms, come on), in series format.

There are exceptions, of course: Gears of War will be a movie on Netflix, Sonic will have a third part, Mortal Kombat a second part… and we also expect more sequels to Super Mario and Uncharted.

But many others are going to end up on platforms, starting with one that already has a very soon date on Prime Video…

Fallout (Prime Video, April 12, 2024) God of War (Prime Video) Horizon 2074 (Netflix) Assassin’s Creed (Netflix) Knuckles (Paramount+) Life is Strange (TBA) Disco Elysium (TBA)

These are the best live action series roasted in video games that you can see now, and a preview of the series that are yet to come. Which one are you most looking forward to?