Tired of the typical horror movies to watch on Halloween or any other time of the year? If you prefer something different when it comes to scary evenings, here we leave you the best horror documentaries that you can watch on Netflix, Disney+, Movistar+ and more.

During Halloween week, the traditional thing for movie buffs is to hold the typical marathon with films of the horror genre. terror to enjoy both alone and in the company of friends.

However, there are times when one gets tired of always seeing the same films and series and look for something different to liven up the evening.

Luckily there is no shortage of alternatives, since on streaming platforms we can find documentaries of the most interesting with which to celebrate a good horror marathon, from real cases of murders to events that served as inspiration to make the most popular films.

Today, at HobbyCine, we compile what they are right now the best horror documentaries that you can watch on Netflix, Disney+, Movistar+ and more.

Horror documentaries:

Trial of the Devil (Netflix)

Netflix

Written and directed by Chris Holt, The Devil’s Judgment is a Netflix original documentary film based on true events about one of the most popular possession cases.

Through recreations and home videos of the family itself, the documentary investigates the apparent possession of a child and the brutal murder that followed.

Scream, the true story (HBO Max, Movistar Plus+)

Among the most recent documentaries we find Scream, the true story, a film directed by Alistair LeGrand in which Nicholas Calderon, Theresa Croft, Jackie Green and Olivia Hytha participate and which is available on both HBO Max and Movistar Plus+.

This documentary explores and analyzes the chilling story of serial killer Danny Rolling, better known as the Gainesville Ripperwho claimed to be possessed by a demon and that led him to carry out a horrific wave of crimes, which served as inspiration when creating Ghostface in Scream.

El poltergeist de Enfield (Apple TV+)

Apple TV+

Another of the best horror documentaries en The Enfield Poltergeist, a four-episode series directed by Jerry Rothwell that recreates the story of the most famous poltergeist of all time that has been adapted in a thousand ways on film, including the famous The Warren Files: The Case Enfield.

In 1977, the terrifying haunting that befell a working-class family in Enfield, London, dominated headlines across the UK and had a tremendous impact on an entire generation of children.

By building a replica of the house where the incidents occurred, a group of actors recreate what is heard on the real tapes and interact with archival voices provided by Maurice Grossea paranormal investigator who archived all of his interviews with those affected by the phenomenon.

Available on Apple TV+, the docuseries also features current interviews conducted with the real protagonists of the incident, which makes it even more interesting to watch.

Living for the Dead (Disney+)

Another of the series A highlight in the field of documentaries is Living for the Dead, a Hulu / Disney+ production made by David Collins.

Produced by Kristen Stewart, the docuseries follows five ghostbusters who travel the nation to save the living by healing the dead as they investigate some of the most notorious haunted places on the planet.

Wrinkles the Clown (Filmin)

In Filmin you have among the best horror documentaries Wrinkles the Clown, a horror comedy directed by Michael Beach Nichols that addresses the 2014 viral video in which a person wearing a clown mask emerges from under a sleeping child’s bed.

The video description states that The clown is called Wrinkles, who lives in southwest Florida and apparently the boy’s parents hired him to scare him for bad behavior..

Soon more mysterious videos of Wrinkles scaring children appear online, along with a phone number to hire him for “behavioral services,” and soon the clown becomes an Internet story. But, Who is Wrinkles and why is he doing this?

“The mastermind behind the mask, Wrinkles the Clown is a cryptic and playful exploration of these questions, as well as an inside look at the construction of myths and the unpredictable spread of imagination in the Internet age,” describes the documentary .

The Cheshire Murders (HBO Max)

Another of the horror documentary films is The Cheshire Murders, a production directed by Kate Davis and David Heilbroner that is available in the HBO Max catalog.

The documentary covers the terrible attack that took place in July 2007 by two intruders on the Petit family (William Petit, his wife, Jennifer Hawke-Petit and their daughters Michaela and Hayley) in their home in Cheshire, Connecticut, one of many events that motivate many American families to buy alarm systems and weapons out of fear.

Häxan: Witchcraft through the ages (Movistar Plus+)

In the field of the classic we find in Movistar Plus+ Häxan: Witchcraft through the ages, a documentary made in 1922 by Benjamin Christensen about one of the themes that have most inspired horror cinema and the film itself. Halloween in general.

With a mix of documentary and dramatic fiction, the film collects the relationship of men from the Middle Ages with some modern situations from the 1920s in a review of the world of occultism, black magic and witchcraft through the centuries.

Online crimes (Prime Video, Atresplayer)

Created by Carlo Padial and Carlos de Diego, Crímenes online is a documentary series presented by Samantha Hudson that is available on both Prime Video and the Atresplayer catalog.

Seasoned with a touch of humor and surrealism, the docuseries focuses on the Internet in Spain and reveals the most bizarre and bizarre crimes told by their own victims and with the justification of their actions by the criminals.

Here we finish our review of the best horror documentaries that you can watch on Netflix, Disney+, Movistar+ and more. If you want other plans, here we leave you these 14 horror-themed board games, perfect for ensuring surprises and many scares this Halloween.