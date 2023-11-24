Black Friday comes with unmissable deals for Nintendo Switch enthusiasts, providing the perfect opportunity to expand your game collection. Discover a world of adventure and fun at prices you won’t want to miss.

Black Friday is an essential holiday for video game fans, and this year, Nintendo Switch users have special reasons to celebrate. Game offers during this period not only represent an opportunity to save, but also to immerse yourself in new and exciting virtual worlds.

For many, these sales are the perfect opportunity to purchase those games that have been on their wish list for a long time, thus expanding their collections at more affordable prices. It is also the ideal time to give joy and entertainment, taking advantage of discounts to surprise friends and family with games that promise hours of fun.

The best Black Friday deals

If you don’t know what to buy this Black Friday, we’ll help you by collecting the best deals.

Black Friday in the world of Nintendo Switch is more than discounts: it is a celebration of the fun and adventure that characterizes this console. The offerings allow players to explore varied genres, from epic adventures to family challenges, all available on this versatile platform.

Black Friday is a crucial time for Nintendo Switch enthusiasts, offering the opportunity to enjoy great games at unbeatable prices. So prepare your wish list and don’t miss these unique offers: these are the best games for Nintendo Switch on sale for Black Friday.

Nintendo Switch OLED Model + Mario Kart 8 (download code) + three months of subscription to Nintendo Switch Online for 319 euros (-24%) Sonic Superstars for 36.90 euros (-41%) The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt for 19. 90 euros (-56%) Everybody 1 2 Switch for 18 euros (-18%) Super Mario RPG + Poster for 49.99 euros (-17%) LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga for 29.46 euros (-51% ) Super Mario Bros. Wonder for 44.98 euros (-25%) Tunic for 37.90 euros (-15%)

Attention gamers! If you are looking for a perfect opportunity to join the world of Nintendo Switch, this is your time. The Nintendo Switch OLED Model pack with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and three months of Nintendo Switch Online is now at an irresistible price of 319 euros, offering you a 24% discount.

This pack includes a download code for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, the most complete and exciting racing game in the saga. And that’s not all: with a three-month subscription to Nintendo Switch Online, you can challenge players from around the world and access the Extra Track Pass, doubling the fun with 48 additional tracks and 8 extra characters!

Sonic is back at it and at a price you can’t miss! For only 36.90 euros, 41% less than its original price, Sonic Superstars invites you to an adventure full of action and fun. In this title, you’ll be able to choose from iconic characters like Sonic, Tails, Knuckles, and Amy Rose, each with unique abilities to explore the mysterious Northstar Islands.

Prepare to face Dr. Eggman and a new enemy, all while harnessing the power of the Chaos Emeralds! Additionally, the game offers local co-op mode for up to 4 players, allowing you to share the fun with friends and family. Are you a Sonic fan or have you just discovered his games? Sonic Superstars is the perfect way to immerse yourself in his world.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt por 19,90 euros (-56%)

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt por 19,90 euros

For lovers of role-playing games, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is a gem that cannot be missing from your Nintendo Switch collection, especially now that it is available for only 19.90 euros, which represents a 56% discount. This portable version of CD Projekt RED’s acclaimed game immerses you in a fantasy world where every choice counts.

Despite the technical limitations of the Switch, the graphics are impressive and the gameplay, perfectly adapted to the console, offers a fluid and exciting experience. The story, which follows the adventures of monster hunter Geralt of Rivia, is full of unexpected twists and memorable characters. Includes the Hearts of Stone and Blood and Wine expansions.

Are you looking for fun for the whole family and friends? Everybody 1 2 Switch is your ideal game and now it is only 18 euros, with a discount of 18%. This game is packed with wacky and hilarious mini-games, perfect for getting groups together and competing for points.

You’ll use the Joy-Con controller in unique and fun ways, and the game even supports a mobile mode that allows for up to 100 players. With a wide variety of challenges and game modes, Everybody 1 2 Switch is the perfect choice to spice up any party or gathering.

For Mario fans, Super Mario RPG is an offer you can’t miss. Now for just 49.99 euros, with a 17% discount, you not only get this exciting role-playing game, but it also comes with an exclusive poster. In this game, you will join a group of heroes to save the Starway and confront the Fraguo Gang.

With fresh graphics and an immersive story, this title is perfect for long-time fans and new players alike. Get ready to explore colorful worlds and engage in turn-based combat packed with action and strategy.

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga offers you a unique experience in the LEGO Star Wars galaxy and is now at an incredible price of 29.46 euros, which means a 51% discount. This game allows you to experience all nine films of the Star Wars saga in a totally new and fun way.

With hundreds of playable characters, from Jedi to Sith, rebels and bounty hunters, this game immerses you in adventures full of humor and freedom. In addition, you can pilot a variety of vehicles and immerse yourself in space to experience exciting moments. It is, without a doubt, the definitive LEGO Star Wars experience.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder reinvents the classic side-scrolling game with exciting new mechanics. Now available for 44.98 euros, with a 25% discount, this title takes you to a wonderful world full of surprises.

You’ll be able to choose from iconic characters like Mario, Luigi, Peach and more, and experiment with unique power-ups like Elephant Mario. The game also offers a local mode for up to four players, allowing you to share the fun and adventure with friends and family as you navigate challenging levels together.

Finally, for adventurers looking for a game full of mystery and exploration, Tunic is the perfect choice. Now for 37.90 euros, with a 15% discount, this isometric action game invites you to immerse yourself in a world of forgotten legends and ancient powers.

As a little fox, you will face fierce monsters, collect powerful items and uncover hidden secrets. With technical and varied gameplay, Tunic is not only a challenge, but also an invitation to become a legend in this magical world.