The popular HandBrake video converter releases an important update. Version 1.7 adds the expected AV1 codec hardware accelerationHDR improvements, multi-video editing, and much more.

There are dozens of video converters, but the vast majority are paid, or have advertising. HandBrake is not only the best, but also It is free, open source, and is translated into Spanish:

HandBrake is one of the few free video converters capable of encoding with the codec AV1one of the newest that exists.

HandBrake 1.7 acelera el codec AV1

The AV1 codec is the most advanced that exists today. Free and open source, compresses almost 50% more than VP9. It is currently used by Netflix and most television platforms to compress their streaming. It is the answer to HEVC, which is a paid codec.

HandBrake has already supported AV1 encoding for some time, through software. This allows any processor and graphics card to be used, but the process is slow.

With the new HandBrake 1.7 update, the hardware acceleration that the most powerful graphics cards incorporate is added. Specifically, the RTX 4000 boards from NVIDIA and RX 7000 from AMD. If you have one of these cards, AV1 video encoding will be much faster.

There are other important improvements in this major update, such as Improvements and bug fixes in HDR and Dolby Video support, and the option to edit several videos at the same time. In this GitHub link you have the complete list of news and bug fixes.

If you want to convert video to different formats, either to make it compatible with a certain player, or to reduce its size, HandBrake It is the best, and it is also free and open source. It is available for Windows, Linux and Macand you can download it on their website.