The configuration that we are using in Fortnite Origins, and that we recommend, and that works for both the console and computer versions of the game.

With the start of the new classic season of Fortnitethere are many surprises and equally doubts that we may have, especially in the gameplay.

Although for a beginner it is advisable to make practically no changes to the options within Fortnite, in this Origins season we can make a series of tweaks.

Although this depends on your way of playing and the platform you end up with, we are going to offer you a generic configuration that will work for you whether you are enjoying the experience on a console or on a computer since it is equally valid.

So we offer you the best configuration of Fortnite Origins for both console and computer, although in the end it all depends on your way of playing.

The best Fortnite Origins settings to play with the controller on PS5, PS4, Nintendo Switch, PC and Xbox

Since explaining the topic of configurations is very complicated, we are going to directly offer you a series of screenshots of the configuration that we are currently using.

As we have told you before, in the end it all depends on the way you play, so don’t be afraid to make as many configurations if you think they will work better for you.

On the other hand, as new updates of Fortnite Origins Over the next few weeks, it is quite likely that we will have to change the settings once again, but for these days it is more than enough.