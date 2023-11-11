These are the best options that you can play in Fortnite Origins to improve performance, and which will be reflected in greater victories in the games.

It is essential that we experiment with the options offered to us in the new Fortnite Origins season, to find the perfect balance according to our way of playing.

But in addition to our way of playing, we can vary a series of options within the Fortnite Origins configuration to increase the performance of the game and that can benefit us in the games.

Although the configuration on consoles is somewhat more limited than on a computer, where we can tinker with the graphics card directly, the truth is that it is essential that we dedicate a few minutes to the topic of configuration.

So we are going to offer you the best settings of Fortnite Origins to improve performance, both on console and computer.

The best Fortnite OG settings and settings to improve performance

Update the drivers

If you are running Fortnite on your computer, you should make sure you have all the drivers updated.

In addition, also confirm that you do not have a driver that is failing, because in the end it can affect your gaming experience.

You can go to update your operating system to look for the latest drivers, or check the website of your computer manufacturer to see if you have the latest ones.

If you have a console, make sure you have absolutely everything up to date, including system and controller updates.

Fortnite Origins installation options

We can go to the Fortnite installer on the computer, search for Fortnite, click on the three dots to enter the contextual options, and click on options. Here you will see the Fortnite installation options, and almost everything is checked by default.

If you want to save space, for example, you can remove Fortnite Save the World if you do not use this mode, and then there are other options that you can uncheck to gain performance.

For example, it is not advisable to have the textures at maximum because they take up a lot of space and can affect performance, and you will see practically no difference in this regard while you play.

You wouldn’t need to have DirectX 12 shaders installed either because it won’t give you any advantage.

With the rest of the options you can experiment and see if it affects performance.

Game options

In this case it is valid for both computer and console, although some options may differ.

A few days ago we offered you the configuration for Fortnite Origins options that is working best for us.

Graphics card options

In this case we are talking about the Nvidia graphics card, but it may vary depending on what you have in your computer.

In this case, we recommend that you do the different tests that the graphics card offers for performance, and that you deactivate what you consider is not going to help you.

As you can see, there are a lot of configuration options that we can do to improve performance in Fortnite Origins and that will surely result in winning more games.

If you are fully enjoying Fortnite Origins, you should check out the Week 2 quest solution to get a ton of experience.