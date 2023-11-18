Like many other stores, The English Court has advanced some of the best offers prior to Black Friday, leaving discounts on hundreds of products to buy them at a much lower price. Until the next November 19th We can take advantage of their “Get ahead of Black Friday” campaign to get that bargain we’ve been looking for for so long. That is why we have put together the best offers on televisions, phones and peripherals.

LG OLED65G26LA





If we talk about televisions, not many manage to achieve the quality of smart TV LG OLED65G26LA; a model from last year that continues to give war to this day. One of its strong points is its screen with OLED technologybut now it also stands out for its price, since we are talking about a good discount that leaves it for 1,649 euros instead of 3,299 euros with the 50% discount.

This LG television is designed to be hung on the wall, since it does not include a stand to place it on the living room furniture (sold separately). Integrates a screen 65 inches and offers compatibility with some HDR formats, these being HDR10 Pro y Dolby Vision. It also offers a refresh rate of 120 Hz, comes equipped with HDMI 2.1 and its speakers offer a power of 60 W RMS along with Dolby Atmos support.

LG Televisor OLED65G26LA – Smart TV Gaming webOS22 65 pulgadas (164 cm) 4K OLED evo Gallery Edition, Procesador Inteligente 4K a9 Gen 5 IA, compatible formatos HDR, HDR Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos.

*Some prices may have changed since the last review

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra





If you are looking for a good high-end phone, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra It is currently one of the best purchasing options due to the discounts it has in stores. These days, we have it in its version with 512 GB of internal storage at a price of 1,199.90 euros compared to the usual 1,589.90 euros.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is one of the brand’s most powerful phones this year. It integrates a 6.8-inch AMOLED screen and offers QHD+ resolution (3,080 x 1,440p) and an adaptive refresh rate of 1 to 120 Hz. Inside we find the processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, the Android 13 operating system and the One UI 5.1 customization layer. Regarding its battery, it offers 5,000 mAh and 45 W wired and 15 W wireless fast charging. Also noteworthy are the cameras composed of a rear module that integrates a 200 MP main sensora 12 MP wide angle lens and a pair of 10 MP zoom lenses each.

SAMSUNG Galaxy S23 Ultra, 512GB + 45W Charger – Android Smartphone, 5000 mAh Battery, Unlocked, Black Color (Spanish Version)

*Some prices may have changed since the last review

Google Pixel 8





The phone that has been crowned the best high-end purchase option during the Xataka 2023 Awards is also on sale. He Google Pixel 8 In its version with 256 GB of internal storage, it did not want to miss the discounts prior to Black Friday, so we can currently buy it a little cheaper. Its recommended price is 859.90 euros, but taking advantage of the El Corte Inglés offer it remains at 789.90 euros.

The Google Pixel 8 was released on October 12, so it is a very recent phone. It comes with a 6.2-inch Actua Display OLED screen and offers both a resolution of 2,400 x 1,080 pixels and a refresh rate of 120 Hz. It mounts the processor Google Tensor G3 and has a total of 8 GB of RAM. Its 4,575 mAh battery supports 27 W fast charging and is compatible with WiFi 7. But, without a doubt, one of the points where it stands out the most is in photography, since it comes equipped with a dual rear camera formed by a 50 MP main sensor and a 12 MP Ultra Wide Angle.

Google Pixel 8 – Unlocked Android Smartphone with Advanced Pixel Camera, 24-Hour Battery Life and Powerful Security Features – 256GB

*Some prices may have changed since the last review

Xiaomi 13T





Going down a little more in price, we find the Xiaomi 13T in its 256 GB internal storage configuration. This phone has a good quality-price ratio, and taking advantage of the El Corte Inglés offer we can have it at home even cheaper. Its recommended price is 659.90 euros, but with the current discount it remains at 499.90 euros.

The Xiaomi 13T integrates a 6.69-inch AMOLED screen and offers both a resolution of 2,712 x 1,220 pixels and a refresh rate of 144 Hz. It has the processor MediaTek Dimensity 8.200 Ultra and reaches a total of 8 GB of RAM. Its 5,000 battery supports 67W fast charging and, in addition to also having the compatibility of WiFi 7comes with Bluetooth 5.4 and integrates a 50 MP main camera.

Xiaomi 13T – 8+256GB Smartphone, Leica Camera, 6.67″ AMOLED CrystalRes 1.5K+144Hz Screen, Mediatek Dimensity 8200-Ultra, 67W Turbo Charging, 5000mAh, Meadow Green (ES Version)

*Some prices may have changed since the last review

Meta Quest 2





Making the leap to virtual reality is not cheap, but from time to time we can find interesting offers on some of the best VR glasses to do it without spending too much money. The Meta Quest 2previously known as Oculus Quest 2, have dropped in price in some of the main stores, such as El Corte Inglés, whose price remains at 299.99 euros instead of the usual 349.99 euros.

The Meta Quest 2 offer up to 50% more pixels (1,920 x 1,832 per eye) than the previous generation. Their weight is 503 grams and they are comfortable to wear for hours. They offer a refresh rate of 90 Hz – although they are limited to 72 Hz -, have 128 GB of internal storage and connectivity via USB-C, WiFi 6 y Bluetooth 5.1.

Meta Quest 2 – Advanced Virtual Reality Glasses, All in One, 128 GB

*Some prices may have changed since the last review

MacBook Air 13





Although on Amazon we can currently find the best price in the MacBook Air 13 M2 In its 256 GB version, at El Corte Inglés we also have it on sale for a few days. The Apple laptop usually has an approximate price of 1,299 euros, but with the current offer it is 1,188 euros.

Apple’s MacBook Air 13 integrates a 13-inch Retina IPS LED display and offers a native resolution of 2,560 x 1,664 pixels. It comes equipped with the chip M2 of the brand along with 8 GB of unified memory, its battery offers an approximate autonomy of up to 18 hours of video playback and its four speakers are compatible with Spatial audio.

Apple 2022 MacBook Air Laptop with M2 Chip, 13.6-Inch Liquid Retina Display, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD Storage, Backlit Keyboard, Night Black

*Some prices may have changed since the last review

More offers

Remember that by subscribing to Amazon Prime you have a 30-day free trial and you can enjoy other services such as Prime Video. You can also try services like Kindle Unlimited or Audible free for 30 days.

You can be up to date and informed at all times of the main offers and news from Xataka Selección on our Telegram channel or on our profiles. TwitterFacebook and Flipboard magazine.

Note: some of the links posted here are affiliate links and may provide a profit.

Images | LG, Samsung, Google, Xiaomi, Meta, Apple

In Xataka Selection | The perfect gift for reading lovers: this best-selling Kindle drops again to one of its lowest prices

In Xataka | The best mobile phones (2023), we have tested them and here are their analyzes