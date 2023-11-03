EA Play returns to its 1-month offer for only one euro on PlayStation, Xbox and PC: play FIFA 23, Need for Speed ​​Unbound, Battlefield 2042 for a month…

EA PlayElectronic Arts’ video game subscription service, reintroduces its most popular offer: one month for only 1 eurowhich will give you access to an incredible catalog of games.

This offer has just been launched on both PlayStation (PS5 and PS4) and Xbox (Xbox Series X, Xbox One) and PC (Steam): 1 month for only 0.99 euros on the PS Store and Microsoft Store, and 1 month per 0,80 euros and Steam.

This offer lasts from November 1 to 17, and is for new and returning members only. After the first month, the subscription will renew automatically each month at the current monthly price of the subscription until cancelled.

If it convinces you, you would have to pay 3.99 euros per month to continue enjoying the catalog of games and benefits, or 24.99 euros per year.

Los games from EA Play, access all of them for only 1 euro

The main advantage of EA Play is the Playlist, a catalog of games that includes:

Need for Speed Unbound FIFA 23 GRID Legends F1 2022 Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Star Wars: Squadrons Command & Conquer Remastered La trilogía original de Dead Space La trilogía de Dragon Age Mass Effect Legendary Edition A Way Out It Takes Two Lost in Random Mirror’s Edge / Mirror’s Edge Catalyst Sea of Solitude Titanfall 2

In addition, EA Play allows you to try the latest games for 10 hours, such as:

UFC 5 EA Sports NHL 24 EA Sports FC 24 Madden NFL 24 F1 23 Super Mega Baseball 4 EA Sports PGA Tour

Remember that, once the month of August ends, The EA Play fee will become 3.99 euros per month. In the case of Xbox, you can also choose to subscribe only to EA Play, or continue with Game Pass Ultimate (14.99 euros per month) or PC Game Pass (9.99 euros per month).

The EA Play offer for 1 euro (or 80 cents) on PlayStation, Xbox and PC lasts until November 17 for one month, don’t think about it too much!