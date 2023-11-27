After Black Friday, today, with the Cyber Monday It is the last day to take advantage of the discounts that practically all stores give us. We have all kinds of technology with which to save a few good euros, so there will be no better time before Christmas to buy gifts or to renew our devices and gadgets. Here are some of the best deals still available.

LG 65QNED916

If you are looking for a good smart TV and you haven’t found it on Black Friday, maybe this one LG 65QNED916 from El Corte Inglés fits you. It has a reduction as enormous as its diagonal, 1,600 euros over the official 2,599, which leaves it at 999 euros.

This smart TV has a 65-inch QNED Edge LED panel, compatible with HDR10 and HLG as well as Dolby Digital Plus. It comes with WebOS 23 as the operating system and offers 40W sound power, as well as 4 HDMI ports (two type 2.1 and the others type 2.0) and a pair of USB ports.

Xbox Series X





If we have not yet decided on a next-generation console, the necessary push may be this: the Xbox Series X It is still reduced at MediaMarkt, to 399 euros. So you will have a saving of 100 euros over the usual 499.

The next-generation console offers us 12 teraflops of power, Xbox Velocity Architecture, 4K games at up to 120 fps, is ready to reach 8K and has DirectX Raytraycing technology, all with an SSD with 1 TB capacity.

HP Diet 15-fa0053ns





For those looking for a gaming laptop at a reasonable price, the HP Diet 15-fa0053ns may be a good candidate. At PcComponentes you have it for 679 euros with about 220 euros discount over the previous 898.99.

This model offers us a screen of 15.6 inchesIPS type, with resolution Full HD and 144 Hz refresh rate in a body with 2,29 Kg of weight. Assemble a processor Intel Core i5-12450H twelfth generation, along with a video card GeForce RTX3050 from NVIDIA, with 4 GB of graphics memory, 16 GB of RAM memory and an SSD with 512 GB capacity. Of course, it does not come with an operating system installed as standard.

WD BLACK SN770 de 1TB





We can still equip ourselves at a good price with an interesting internal SSD for gaming equipment like the WD BLACK SN770 of 1TB capacity. At PcComponentes they let us have it for 59.99 euros, with a 13% discount equivalent to about 9 euros over the usual 68.99.

This storage unit is NVMe type, has a 4th generation PCIe interface and offers speeds of up to 5,150 MB/s reading and up to 4,900 MB/s writing.

Crucial X6 500 GB





If what we are looking for is a very economical portable SSD and we have enough with 500 GB of capacity, the Crucial X6 It can be perfect for 39.77 euros instead of the usual 50.99, therefore reduced by 11.22 euros.

This model offers us a USB-C and USB 3.2 connector, speeds of up to 540 MB/s and a compact size, with a square form factor, as well as a weight of only 39 grams.

iPhone 13





We are also still able to buy the iPhone 13 at a great price, the lowest to date, at MediaMarkt. There we have it at an attractive 645 euros, with 40 euros discount on the previous 685 euros.

This terminal offers us a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDRS OLED screen but above all, it makes it not worth getting an iPhone 14, since both have the same chip A15 Bionic and the same 4 GB RAM. Its main camera is double, with 12 Mp and in the case of the offer, we can buy it in all colors with 128GB of storage for the same price.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra





If you prefer Android and are looking for one of the top phones this year, you have the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra at a great price still at MediaMarkt. They leave it there for 999 euros, with 410 euros discount about the 1,409 officers.

This smartphone has 6.8 inch AMOLED screen with QHD+ resolution at 120 Hz whose processor is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 accompanied by 8 GB of RAM. On offer we have the variant of 256 GB storage. Its battery is 5,000 mAh and it has 45 W fast charging and 15 W wireless charging while its main camera has a 200 MP sensor.

SAMSUNG Galaxy S23 Ultra 256GB

Fire TV Stick





It has been another of the best sellers this Black Friday and is still on sale. He Fire TV Stick “conventional”, it can be ours for 24.99 euros, with 20 euros discount compared to the usual 44.99.

This model is the 2021 one in its HD version, which although it does not have 4K resolution, can be perfect for converting an old TV with Full HD resolution into a complete smart TV. In addition, it includes voice control integrated with Alexa and control for our TV from your remote.

Fire TV Stick with Alexa voice control

Kindle 2022





It is also still available with a discount Kindle 2022. The best-selling e-book can be purchased for 99.99 euros instead of the usual 109.99 euros.

This is Amazon’s most basic model, which offers us 16 GB of storage, and a 6-inch electronic ink screen with 300 dpi resolution. It has front lighting with adjustable brightness to be able to read at night or in any situation.

Echo Dot 5th generation





We can still get a Echo Dot fifth generation for the 26.99 euros to which Amazon reduced it this Black Friday. Get 38 euros off over the usual 64.99 euros.

We are talking about the smart speaker that allows us to use Alexa and have access to control through our voice for our home automation and smart devices. Thus, we can not only listen to music, digital radio or podcasts with it, but also control the heating, turn on the lights or ask the robot vacuum cleaner to clean, among many other things. We have it available in 3 colors for the same price.

Echo Dot 5th generation

Sony WH1000XM4





It may still be the best deal on noise-cancelling headphones this Cyber ​​Monday. The Sony WH1000XM4 are still at 199 euros, with 86 euros discount over the 285 that they previously cost on Amazon.

Well known, these headphones are headband, circumaural type with Bluetooth 5.0 connection, supported by NFC. Its drivers are 40 mm, and its main hallmark is the quality of its Noise Cancellation, adaptable thanks to the Noise Canceling HD QN1 processor. They are foldable, come with a carrying case, have customizable sound via app and offer up to 30 hours of autonomy.

Beats Studio Buds





For those who prefer TWS-type headphones and want to get noise-cancelling ones with the advantages of Apple models but without paying what the AirPods Pro cost, the Beats Studio Buds are the best option and are also discounted. We have them for 109.99 euros, at a minimum price and for about 30 euros less than the 140 that usually cost on Amazon.

Earbuds type, these headphones are more than recommended for having active noise cancellation at the same price as basic AirPods. With Apple’s, they share easy pairing, compatibility with Siri or Apple’s Spatial Audio. They are resistant to water and sweat (with IPX4 certification) and give us a autonomy of up to 8 hours on the part of the headphones and 24 hours in total counting on the charge of the case.

Beats Studio Buds – Completely Wireless In-Ear Headphones with Noise Cancellation – Sweat-Resistant Bluetooth Headphones, Compatible with Apple and Android – White

Xiaomi Mi Electric Scooter Essential





Already sold out in most stores, its own Xiaomi the price is still reduced Mi Scooter Essential. Your economical electric scooter has a usual price of 349.99 euros, but we can buy it for 100 euros less a 249,99 euros.

This model allows us to move easily around the city speeds up to 20 km/hwith a range of 20 km and a load capacity of up to 100 kg.

Xiaomi Electric Scooter Essential

Xiaomi Robot Vacuum S12





One of the sales surprises of this Black Friday continues to be quite a bargain in several stores. The basic robot vacuum cleaner Xiaomihe Robot Vacuum S12 It can be found for only 179 euros, the same as in El Corte Inglés, and for 179.99 euros on the brand’s own website

This robot vacuum cleaner is a two-in-one that vacuums and mops for us thanks to its LDS laser navigation with which it maps our home and avoids obstacles. Offers a suction power 4.000 Pa and its autonomy lasts for about 130 minutes. It is also compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant.

Turbo Blaze Hairdressers CAF-DC601-KEU





For those looking for an air fryer, the new model of Cosorithe Turbo Blaze ‎CAF-DC601-KEUis still reduced, to 139.99 euros with a discount of 30 euros over the usual 169.99 euros.

This model offers us 6 liters capacity and it is faster, thanks to the DC motor of its fan. It offers 1725W of power and has 9 predefined cooking modes, although it can be manually configured between 30 and 230º.

