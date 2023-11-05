If you want to play practically automatically with your Necromancer in Diablo 4 season 2 we leave you with a build so powerful that you will have no choice but to use it.

Lifesteal and good defense In Diablo 4 season 2 you can be guaranteed eternal survival with the Necromancer. You just need a good build to bring out these qualities that many overlook or end up leaving aside.

Here we tell you what it is the best Diablo 4 lifesteal build to play almost AFK or automatically without having to worry about combat once you start a confrontation. This is the equipment and skills you have to equip:

The best Diablo 4 lifesteal build to play almost AFK with the Necromancer during Season 2

Active skills

Acolyte’s Harvest Abominable Decrepitude Abominable Iron Maiden Supreme Bonestorm Raise Skeletons Golem

Passive skills

Carved Flesh Dire Harvest Deadly Surge Spiked Armor Skeleton Warrior Mastery Death’s Embrace Amplify Damage Necrotic Carapace Reaper’s Pursuit Darkness Paralyzing Darkness Terror Golem Mastery Inspiring Leadership Essence Link Death Defense Shadow Plague

Book of the Dead

Skeleton Defender Warriors – Upgrade B Cold Skeleton Mages – Bone Golem Sacrifice – Upgrade B

Traits and equipment

Might Trait Disobedience Trait Resuscitation Trait Protective Storm Trait

Vampire powers

Fangs of the Coven Prey on the Weak Ravenous Sharp Needles Sanguine Prop

