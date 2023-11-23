Steam’s autumn sales are the opportunity to get bargains and we have selected 20 great games for less than 5 euros: Batman, Age of Empires, indies…

Black Friday It is also celebrated on Steam, although long before this tradition became widespread: PC gamers know that Steam’s fall sales are legendary, and for good reason.

This year, the Steam sales started yesterday, November 21, and last until November 28. In them, there are many recent games with discounts of up to 40%, such as Remnant 2, Hogwarts Legacy, Star Wars Jedi Survivor, Diablo IV or Resident Evil 4.

But if you are tighter, or want to look for the most absolute bargains, in the Steam deals You will also find games for less than 10 euros, with discounts of up to 80% or 90%… even games for less than 5 euros.

Best offers on Steam in autumn 2023

These are, perhaps, the biggest bargains of the autumn sales on Steam to play on PC or Steam Deck: 20 great games for less than 5 euros.

For his price qualityfor being classics at a bargain price, or for being recent games with their first discounts, these are the games you should look for when you enter the Steam offers page:

Batman Arkham Knight at 3.99 euros (80% discount) Mortal Kombat 11 at 4.99 euros (90% discount) Prey at 2.99 euros (90% discount) Dishonored 2 at 2.99 euros (90% discount) discount) The Talos Principle at 2.89 euros (90% discount) Portal 2 at 0.97 euros (90% discount) Celeste at 4.99 euros (75% discount) Alan Wake at 4.99 euros ( 60% discount) A Way Out at 4.49 euros (85% discount) DOOM at 3.99 euros (80% discount) Star Wars Squadrons at 1.99 euros (95% discount) Sleeping Dogs: Definitive Edition at 2.99 euros (85% discount) Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice at 4.49 euros (85% discount) Firewatch at 3.90 euros (80% discount) Dragon’s Dogma Dark Arisen at 4.79 euros (84% discount) discount) Hotline Miami at 1.95 euros (80% discount) Scott Pilgrim vs. The World – The Game at 4.94 euros (67% discount) GRAY at 3.69 euros (75% discount) Mad Max at 4.99 euros (75% discount) Age of Empires II Definitive Edition at 4, 99 euros (75% discount)

Also remember that the Steam Deck OLED has been on sale for less than a week: it will arrive in 6-10 days (the old Steam Deck LCD is still available at a reduced price).

This is our selection of the best bargains of the Steam sales, games at 5 euros with discounts of up to 90%. Remember that the offers start today, November 21, and last one week, until November 28, at 7:00 p.m. CET, with Black Friday in between.

