The long-awaited Black Friday 2023 is here, and consumers are ready to immerse themselves in a sea of ​​unmissable discounts and offers. And although traditionally this day of discounts is celebrated on the Friday after Thanksgiving, which this year falls on November 24, there are many brands that already have offers for their customers.

This is the case of Amazon, which from November 17 to 27 will offer discounts on hundreds of its products. From electronic devices to fashion, home and more, physical and virtual stores offer spectacular discounts during these days for those looking to advance their Christmas shopping.

Experts advise consumers to do their research, compare prices and consider return policies before making impulse purchases.

Don’t miss the opportunity to pre-purchase your Christmas gifts at reduced prices. Here we will inform you of the maximum discounts and the most tempting offers for Black Friday 2023.