Having a surveillance camera was something only for wealthy businesses and millionaires until recently. What’s more, the surveillance cameras recorded and, if something happened, you could then look on the tape at what had happened in the last few hours, but little else.

Now they are like second eyes: they detect possible intruders, they follow them so as not to lose them in blind spots, they see them at night and, best of all, you see what they see at all times from their mobile phone. And they are not expensive! This one from Aliexpress is the best, and it costs only 15 euros.

Surveillance camera

You can choose the model that has 2MP resolution, equivalent to FullHD resolution, or the 3MP one, equivalent to 1440p resolution. The price difference is minimal and may allow you to expand a little better on certain occasions. However, due to the sensor and camera conditions, don’t expect drastic changes.

Best of all, it is intelligent: it is capable of detecting the movement of an object, person or animal and detecting it so that nothing is missed. Even in low light conditions, the camera has night vision so that, even if the details do not appear as clear, you can have images of who approached the camera.

Thanks to these intelligent functions, the camera, when detecting strange movement, can send you an alert. The camera can also be used to track your pets or a baby in real time if you have to leave them alone for a few minutes in the crib for example and make sure they are okay.

The best thing is that it has bidirectional audio support: the baby can hear you and you can hear him simultaneously. Remember, however, that you must use it responsibly and you cannot record public roads without permission, for example. In addition, this surveillance camera is specifically designed to be indoors since it has to be plugged in and does not have a water resistance certification.

The camera can store video on an SD card of up to 128 GB, and the only drawback, even if it is minimal, is that it is only compatible with the 2.4 Ghz WiFi band, which is, in reality, where you should have all your devices connected smart home and reserve the 5Ghz band for Apple TV, console, computers and similar.

Take advantage of the bargain before they run out, as more than 10,000 units have already been sold, and get your personal surveillance camera for only 15 euros.

