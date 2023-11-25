It Takes Two can be yours right now by paying very little on the PlayStation Store. A sublime experience that you cannot miss.

Join the conversation

We are already facing the last days of Black Friday sales at PlayStation Store, so there is less and less time left to take advantage of some of the most impressive offers of the year in the Sony digital store. In this way, if you have not done so yet, you better take advantage the price reduction on great PS5 and PS4 games, as is the case of the most brutal open world in history with a 70% discount. Same percentage as the one you have the best cooperative game that you can find.

We are referring, of course, to It Takes Two, the fantastic work by Josef Fares and Hazelight Studios that is committed to a title with very varied and entertaining mechanics that only work through the cooperation of two players. If you have not yet had the chance to play it, you should know that on the PlayStation Store it is at an unbeatable price for so only 11.99 euroswhich means a 70% discount compared to its original price on the platform. With this, you will get save a total of 28 euros if you buy it before next November 28at which time the fall discounts end.

It Takes Two para PS5/PS4 por 13,99€

It Takes Two, a game that combines mechanics in a superb way and proposes a colossal adventure

“It Takes Two takes the idea that there is strength in numbers very seriously.. What Fares and Hazelight have done is not just another brave move in building a game that can only be enjoyed in co-op, it’s also necessary because it explores a completely different horizon when it comes to multiplayer. Embraces collaboration and cooperation, rewarding coordination above allthat which is achieved especially when there is complicity with the other person”, we commented in our analysis of It Takes Two.

It Takes Two para PS5/PS4 por 13,99€

Therefore, do not hesitate to get It Takes Two right now through the PlayStation Store to discover a very complete game that will give you dreamy moments with your partner or your friends. Remember that it is available at a price of 11.99 euros until next November 28.

Join the conversation