You have to do something to make the best car even better.

You can say a lot about the Mercedes-Benz S-Class, except that it really has disadvantages due to its high price. The S-Class has been the brand’s flagship for years and the showcase of what they can build there in Stuttgart.

When it comes to all the features: you will first see them on the S-Class and later on all ‘normal’ cars. Items such as soft-close doors and active cruise control are now options on a big 5 Series, but you could already get them on the W140 and W220 respectively in the 1990s.

Best car so even more better

But making the best even better is only possible if you throw more money at it. However, that is no problem for Mansory, the ultimate car refiner who likes to make the most expensive and best in the world more expensive and better. And objectively speaking, it’s better too. Because of all the lavish use of carbon, the car will probably become slightly lighter (although no spoiler is lighter than a carbon spoiler).

In this case it is not too subtle use of carbon. Instead of the usual black for the bodywork, something resembling gray similar to that of a garbage bag from a brand that cleans up on Domo has been chosen. The grille and front bumper are also different. On the one hand to give the car a slightly sleeker look, and on the other hand because this allows more air to enter the engine. And believe us, that is not an unnecessary luxury.

Engine and interior

The engine has become even stronger. At Mansory they have wisely left the electric motor as the electric motor, but they have interfered with the thud motor. The result is a maximum power of no less than 880 hp and a gargantuan torque of 1,490 Nm.

If you’re wondering if they renovated the entire block: no. In fact, we won’t be surprised that it’s the result of some digital modification. That is the advantage of the standard best car in the world: it is already very good.

Sprinting from 0-100 km/h is done in 2.8 seconds, while the top speed is now limited to 320 km/h. Probably to spare the tires a bit.

Of course there is also the interior. They also briefly addressed that at Mansory. Now we know Mercedes as a manufacturer that can build quite a nice interior. And through the Manufaktur department you can decorate your interior to your taste. Yet Mansory has been convincing customers for years that they can do better, because here too there is a completely reupholstered interior. Prices are not known, but expect a lot. The best car in the world that has become slightly better can never be cheap.

