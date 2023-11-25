Let’s find out how to get the most out of Yelan in Genshin Impact with his best build, weapons and artifacts.

We teach you the best build, weapons, artifacts and much more to get the maximum potential of Yelan and Genshin Impact. We also include their abilities and constellations, so you know everything. In this case we have a 5-star character focused on great hydro damage to a single or several targets, main or secondary DPS on a team.

Let’s show you some basic data of Yelan and later we started with their best weapons and artifacts.

Rarity: 5 stars.Arma: Arco.Element: Hydro.

Best weapons

Below we show you the best weapons, in this case bows, for Yelan. If you want to see more weapons of this type, you can do so in our Genshin Impact weapons guide.

Best weaponsRarityObtainingAqua Simulacra5 estrellasGachaElegía del Fin5 estrellasGachaArco de Favonius4 estrellasGacha

Best artifacts for Yelan

Here we leave you the best artifacts for Yelan. In general We will look for Life, ATK and CRIT Rate above all, This character fulfills a secondary DPS function, also a main one, but it depends on the group. You will end up getting more use out of it as a secondary due to the good rotation and energy recharge that you can focus the build on, plus the ulti stays with it off the field.

ArtifactsDescriptionEmblem of Destiny2 pieces: Energy Recharge +20%.

4 pieces: Increases the damage dealt with the Ultimate Skill by an amount equal to 25% of the Energy Recharge. A maximum increase of 75% can be obtained.

In addition to the ones we show you, you can take a look at what other options are available in our guide to all Genshin Impact artifacts.

Skills and talents

Below you have all of Yelan’s skills and talents.

Normal Attack (Surreptitious Arrow):Normal attack: Take up to 4 consecutive bow shots.Charged Attack: Perform a Precise Shot that deals greater damage and has greater accuracy. When aiming, a flow of water will accumulate at the tip of the arrow. A fully charged Torrential Arrow will deal Hydro Damage.Irruption: When the team is out of combat for 5 seconds, Yelan enters the “burst” state, in which the charge time of his next fully charged Precision Shot is reduced by 80%. Once charged, the shot will become a burst arrow that deals AoE Hydro Damage proportional to Yelan’s Max Health.Downward Attack: Fires a hail of arrows from the air while rapidly descending, dealing AoE Damage upon impact with the ground.Elemental Skill (Life Tether): Take out a lifeline and run at high speed to tie it to the enemies in your path and mark them. Upon finishing the move, the rope will explode to deal Hydro Damage against marked enemies in proportion to Yelan’s Maximum Health. Press once: Quickly run a certain distance forward. Hold: Run continuously at high speed. In this state, the RES to Yelan interruption increases. While he does this, Yelan can control the direction in which he sprints, and by tapping the skill once again he will finish sprinting. Additionally, when the lifeline explodes, for each marked enemy, Yelan’s chance of entering the burst state will increase by 34%.Ultimate Skill (Clairvoyant Dice): Deals Hydro Damage in the AoE and creates an intricate die to assist her in combat.Intricate Dice: Follow the character and execute a coordinated attack that deals Hydro Damage in proportion to Yelan’s Maximum Health in the following situations:When your character in use executes a Normal Attack. The coordinated attack released in this way can only be activated once per second. When Yelan’s lifeline explosion hits an enemy.Passive 1 (Strategic Control): When there are 1/2/3/4 characters of different elemental types in the team, Yelan’s Maximum Health increases by 6/12/18/30% respectively.Passive 2 (Master Adaptation): While the intricate die is active, your character’s damage in use increases by 1%, and will increase by an additional 3.5% per second up to a maximum of 50%. If you use Clairvoyant Dice again while the Intricate Dice is active, the previous effect will dissipate.Passive 3 (Tactical Play): Increases the rewards of 20-hour expeditions in Liyue by 25%.

Ascension Materials

Necessary to level up and also related to level ups for skills and talents. Below we leave you with the materials we need to raise and boost Yelan. We can give you some tips to quickly raise your characters in Genshin Impact also in our guide.

Varunate LazuriteRune FangStar ConchRecruit’s BadgeSergeant’s BadgeOfficer’s Badge

Constellations

In case that the character comes out again in the gachapón (or in another way) we will unlock a constellation, a extra passive skillor permanent improvement, up to a maximum of 6 per character. Below you have the constellations, from the first to the last.

LevelConstellationDescription1Anti-Plotter TrapIncreases Life Tether charges by 1.2Mass ImprisonmentWhen the Intricate Dice triggers a coordinated attack, it will launch an additional Hydro arrow that deals Hydro Damage equal to 14% of Yelan’s Maximum Health.This can only occur once every 1.8 seconds. 3Gifted DiceIncreases the skill level of Clairvoyant Dice by +3. Can be increased up to Lv. 15.4 Covert ExchangeFor each enemy marked with the lifeline, the explosion of each mark increases Max Life. of all team members by 10% for 25 seconds. Maximum Life can only be increased up to a maximum of 40% in this way.5Dealer’s ArtifactIncreases the skill level of Life Tether by +3. Can be increased up to Lv. 15.6Winning HandAfter using Clairvoyant Dice, Yelan enters the “tactical planning” state. In this state, her Normal Attacks become special burst arrows with similar characteristics to normal burst arrows and deal 156% of her original damage. This damage is considered Charged Attack damage. The tactical planning state lasts for a maximum of 20 seconds and will be overridden after Yelan has shot 5 arrows.

Finally we leave you with a demonstration of the character, so you can see his movements and skills in action.

