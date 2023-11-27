Let’s discover how to get the most out of Wanderer in Genshin Impact with his best build, weapons and artifacts.

Join the conversation

We teach you the best build, weapons, artifacts and much more to get the maximum potential of Globetrotter in Genshin Impact. We also include their abilities and constellations, so you know everything. In this case we have a 5-star character with very good Anemo damage and energy recharge, as well as good mobility around the world.

Let’s show you some basic data of Globetrotter and later we start with their best weapons and artifacts.

Rarity: 5 stars.Arma: Catalyst.Element: Here we are.

Best weapons

Below we show you the better weapons, in this case catalyst, for Globetrotters. If you want to see more weapons of this type, you can do so in our Genshin Impact weapons guide.

Best weaponsRarityObtainingReminiscence of Tulaytulah5 starsGachaEarthly Padlock5 starsGachaMarauders Symphony4 starsGacha

Best artifacts for Wanderers

Here we leave you the best artifacts for Globetrotters. In general we will look for ATK, CRIT Prob. and Damage. CRIT above all, This character fulfills a good main DPS function, due to his ease of causing reactions, fast energy recharge and very good amount of damage.

ArtifactsDescriptionEpic of the Desert Pavilion2 pieces: Anemo Damage Bonus +15%.

4 pieces: After hitting an enemy with a Charged Attack, Speed. The character’s Normal Attack is increased by 10%, and Normal, Charged, and Falling Attack damage is increased by 40% for 15 seconds.

In addition to the ones we show you, you can take a look at what other options are available in our guide to all Genshin Impact artifacts.

Skills and talents

Below you have all the skills and talents of Globetrotter.

Normal attack (Golden Shake):Normal Attack: Releases bursts of cutting wind to make up to 3 attacks that deal Anemo Damage.Charged Attack: Consumes a certain amount of Stamina, creates a buildup of pressurized air, and deals AoE Anemo Damage after a short channel time.Downward Attack: Focusing the power of the wind, it is launched from the air to hit the ground and damages enemies in its path, dealing AoE Aemo Damage upon impact.Elemental Skill (Feathered Illustration: Ballad of the Wind): Concentrate the power of the wind to free yourself from earthly chains. He deals Anemo Damage around himself and makes a jump with which he enters the “wind grace” state.Grace of the wind: The Wanderer cannot perform Falling Attacks, and his Normal and Charged Attacks are respectively transformed into “Celestial Obliteration” and “Celestial Burst”, which deal increased damage and have a higher AoE. The damage from these two attacks is considered, respectively, Normal Attack and Charged Attack damage. In addition, Celestial Gust does not consume Stamina.In the state of grace of the wind, the Wanderer is suspended in the air continuously, which gives his movements the following characteristics:Continuously consumes “celestial persistence” to stay in the air.Al sprinting, consumes an additional amount of celestial persistence to accelerate while suspended in the air. When you hold down to sprint, you continually consume this persistence to maintain the speed at which you move. This effect replaces sprinting. When he jumps, he spends celestial persistence again to rise even higher. When you hold down to jump, the celestial persistence is continuously consumed to continue rising into the air. This state will end when the celestial persistence is completely exhausted or if this ability is used again while the grace of the wind is active.Ultimate Skill (Kyougen: Five Acts): It compresses the air and transforms it into an empty cavity capable of ending all worries, dealing AoE Anemo Damage multiple times. If this skill is used in the wind grace state of the Elemental Skill, Feathered Enlightenment: Ballad of the Wind, the wind grace state will end.Passive 1 (Jade Flower): When using Feathered Enlightenment: Ballad of the Wind, if it comes into contact with Hydro, Pyro, Cryo, or Electro, the current “Wind’s Grace” status will gain the following strengthenings depending on the element the skill came into contact with:Hydro: The maximum light blue persistence limit increases by 20 pts.Pyro: ATK increases by 30%.Cryo: the Prob. CRIT increases by 20%.Electro: recovers 0.8 pts. Elemental Energy when hitting an enemy with a Normal or Charged Attack. Elemental Energy can only be recovered once every 0.2 seconds in this way. Strengthenings of up to 2 different elements can only be obtained at the same time.Passive 2 (Reverie Zephyr): When the Wanderer hits an enemy with Celestial Obliteration or Celestial Burst while in the Wind Grace State, he has a 16% chance to gain the “precipitation” effect. This effect will be removed when the Wanderer accelerates in the air while in the wind grace state, and will cause said acceleration to consume no celestial persistence and fire 4 wind projectiles that each deal Anemo Damage based on 35% of ATK. Yes Celestial Obliteration or Celestial Burst do not generate the precipitation effect, the next time they are cast they will have a 12% greater chance of generating it. The precipitation effect generation calculation can only occur once every 0.1 seconds.Passive 3 (Cloud Chords): Reduces the Moras needed to ascend arcs and catalysts by 50%.

Ascension Materials

Necessary to level up and also related to level ups for skills and talents. Below we leave you with the materials we need to raise and enhance Globetrotter. We can give you some tips to quickly raise your characters in Genshin Impact also in our guide.

Turquoise vayudaPerpetualspringMushroom rukkhashavaOldhandguardTwinhandhandfamoushandguard

Constellations

In case that the character comes out again in the gachapón (or in another way) we will unlock a constellation, a extra passive skillor permanent improvement, up to a maximum of 6 per character. Below you have the constellations, from the first to the last.

LevelConstellationDescription1First act: Ostentatious plumageIn the state of grace of the wind, the Vel. The Wanderer’s Sky Obliteration Attack and Sky Blast are increased by 10%. Additionally, wind projectiles from the passive talent “Reverie Zephyr” deal additional damage equal to 25% ATK. To activate this effect, it is necessary to unlock the passive talent “Zephyr of Dreaming”.2Act Two: The Moon in the Shining SeaIn the state of grace of the wind, the damage dealt with Kyougen: Five Acts increases by 4% for each point of difference between the maximum limit of celestial persistence and the current amount. At most, the damage of Kyougen: Five Acts can only increase by 200% in this way.3Third Act: Dusk KusemaiIncreases the skill level of Kyougen: Five Acts +3. Can be increased up to Lv. 15.4Act Four: Drifting Ship If using Feathered Enlightenment: Ballad of the Wind activates the strengthening of an elemental type through the passive talent “Jade Flower”, you randomly gain one more strengthening that was not activated when using that ability. Only 3 elemental strengthenings can be obtained at the same time. Passive talent “Jade Flower” needs to be unlocked.5Final Act: Illustrated in the PastIncreases the skill level of Feathered Enlightenment: Ballad of the Wind +3. Can be increased up to Lv. 15.6Acknowledgments: Curtain of the MatsukazeIn the wind’s grace state, when the Wanderer hits an enemy with Celestial Obliteration, the following effects occur: At the hit location, an additional Celestial Obliteration is executed, dealing 40% of the original damage. This damage is considered Normal Attack damage. When the Wanderer has less than 40 pts. of light blue persistence, recovers a maximum of 4 pts. once every 0.2 s in this way. This effect can only be activated 5 times over the duration of a Wind Grace.

Finally we leave you with a demonstration of the character, so you can see his movements and skills in action.

Related guides

Join the conversation