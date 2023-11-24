Let’s find out how to get the most out of Tignari in Genshin Impact with his best build, weapons and artifacts.

Join the conversation

We teach you the best build, weapons, artifacts and much more to get the maximum potential of Tignari en Genshin Impact. We also include their abilities and constellations, so you know everything. In this case we have a 5-star character focused on great dendro elemental damage, very good as a DPS to generate reactions as well.

Let’s show you some basic data of Tignari and later we started with his best weapons and artifacts.

Rarity: 5 stars.Arma: Arco.Element: Tender.

Best weapons

Below we show you the best weapons, in this case bows, for Tignari. If you want to see more weapons of this type, you can do so in our Genshin Impact weapons guide.

Best weaponsRarityObtainingPath of the Huntress5 starsGachaAmos’s Bow5 starsGachaLast Chord4 starsGacha

Best artifacts for Tignari

Here we leave you the best artifacts pair Tignari. But general we will look for Prob. CRIT, Damage. CRIT and Elemental Mastery above all, This character fulfills a good secondary DPS function, although he can also be the main one. With elemental mastery and rotations we are guaranteed very powerful reactions with Dendro.

ArtifactsDescriptionWanderer’s Orchestra2 pieces: Elemental Mastery +80 pts.

4 pieces: Increases Charged ATK damage by 35% if the character uses catalyst or bow.Golden Dreams2 pieces: Elemental Mastery +80 pts.

4 pieces: After causing an Elemental Reaction, the character wearing this set obtains the following strengthenings for 8s depending on the elemental types of the team members: for each character of the same elemental type as the wearer of this set, the ATK increases by 14%; For each elemental type character other than the wearer of this set, Elemental Mastery increases by 50 pts. Each of these effects is calculated for a maximum of 3 characters. This effect can only be activated once every 8 seconds, and will activate even when the character wearing this outfit equipped is in your party but not in use.

In addition to the ones we show you, you can take a look at what other options are available in our guide to all Genshin Impact artifacts.

Skills and talents

Below you have all of Tignari’s skills and talents.

Attack normal (Khanda breaks barriers):Normal Attack: Take up to 4 consecutive bow shots.Charged Attack: Perform a Precise Shot that deals greater damage and has greater accuracy. When aiming, the power of the plants will accumulate at the tip of the arrow before it is fired. Its effects will be different depending on how long it has been charged: Charge 1: Fires an arrow imbued with the Dendro element that deals Dendro Damage. Charge 2: Fires a floral arrow that deals Dendro Damage. Upon hitting any target, the arrow splits into 4 other inflorescence arrows that single-handedly pursue nearby enemies to deal Dendro Damage.Downward Attack: Fires a hail of arrows from the air while rapidly descending, dealing AoE Damage upon impact with the ground.Elemental Skill (Fruits of Vijnana): Tignari launches a vijnana core forward, which deals Dendro Damage in the AoE and creates a vijnana area that generates a mysterious illusion which continually provokes the enemies within it and attracts their attention. Additionally, Tignari gains the “vijnana piercing” effect, which reduces the charge time of floral arrows by 2.4 seconds. This effect disappears when its duration ends or when Tignari has fired 3 flower arrows.Ultimate Skill (Artificial Entangling Arrow): Gather the power of the seeds to launch 6 entangling arrows that pursue enemies, dealing Dendro Damage. Upon hitting the target, these arrows create secondary entangling arrows that chase nearby enemies, dealing Dendro Damage upon hitting them.Passive 1 (Sharp Vision): After shooting a floral arrow, Tignari’s Elemental Mastery increases by 50 pts. for 4 s.Passive 2 (Flora Connoisseur): The damage of Tignari’s Charged Attack and Entangling Arrows is increased by 0.06% for each point of Elemental Mastery he has. The damage of such attacks can be increased by a maximum of 60% in this way.Passive 3 (Botanical Erudition): Shows the location of nearby Sumeru-typical objects on the minimap.

Ascension Materials

Necessary to level up and also related to level ups for skills and talents. Below we leave you with the materials we need to raise and enhance Tignari. We can give you some tips to quickly raise your characters in Genshin Impact also in our guide.

Esmeralda nagadusFungal peakhookLoto nilotpalaFungal spurFluorescent pollenCyster octopuscrystalline

Constellations

In case that the character comes out again in the gachapón (or in another way) we will unlock a constellation, a extra passive skillor permanent improvement, up to a maximum of 6 per character. Below you have the constellations, from the first to the last.

LevelConstellationDescription1Primal RootThe CRIT Rate of Tignari’s Charged Attack is increased by 15%.2Primal StemIf there are any enemies in the Vijnana area of ​​Vijnana Fruits, Tignari gains a 20% Dendro Damage Bonus. This effect will remain until 6 seconds after the duration of the Vijnana area ends or when there are no longer any enemies in it.3Creating BranchesIncreases the skill level of Artificial Entangling Arrow +3. Can be increased up to Lv. 15.4Withered LeavesWhen using Artificial Entangling Arrow, the Elemental Mastery of all nearby team members increases by 60 pts. for 8 seconds. If this ability causes a Burn, Bloom, Haste, or Spread reaction, Elemental Mastery increases by 60 pts. additional bonuses and resets the duration of this status bonus.5Flower AwakeningIncreases the skill level of Fruits of Vijnana by +3. Can be increased up to Lv. 15.6Karmic FruitFloral Arrow’s charge time is reduced by 0.9 seconds and, upon hitting the target, creates an additional Inflorescence Arrow that deals damage equal to 150% of Tignari’s ATK.

Finally we leave you with a demonstration of the character, so you can see his movements and skills in action.

Related guides

Join the conversation