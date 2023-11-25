Let’s find out how to get the most out of Nahida in Genshin Impact with her best build, weapons and artifacts.

We teach you the best build, weapons, artifacts and much more to get the maximum potential of Nahida in Genshin Impact. We also include their abilities and constellations, so you know everything. In this case we have a 5-star character focused on one of Dendro’s best damage and DPS supports currently in the game.

Let’s show you some basic data from Nahida and later we started with their best weapons and artifacts.

Rarity: 5 stars.Arma: Catalyst.Element: Tender.

Best weapons

Below we show you the better weapons, in this case catalysts, for Nahida. If you want to see more weapons of this type, you can do so in our Genshin Impact weapons guide.

Best weaponsRarityObtainingDreams of a Thousand Nights5 starsGachaAxiom of Kagura5 starsGachaMemories of Sacrifice4 starsGacha

Best artifacts for Nahida

Here we leave you the best artifacts for Nahida. In general We will look for Energy Recharge, CRIT Prob., Damage. CRIT and Elemental Mastery above all, This character fulfills a good role as a main or secondary DPS, it depends on your composition. He benefits a lot from bringing other elements and you force great reactions.

ArtifactsDescriptionMemories of the Forest2 pieces: Dendro Damage Bonus +15%.

4 pieces: After hitting an enemy with an Elemental or Ultimate Skill, that enemy’s Dendro RES is reduced by 30% for 8 seconds. This effect can be activated even when the character wearing this set equipped is in your party but not in use.Golden Dreams2 pieces: Elemental Mastery +80 pts.

4 pieces: After causing an Elemental Reaction, the character wearing this set obtains the following strengthenings for 8s depending on the elemental types of the team members: for each character of the same elemental type as the wearer of this set, the ATK increases by 14%; For each elemental type character other than the wearer of this set, Elemental Mastery increases by 50 pts. Each of these effects is calculated for a maximum of 3 characters. This effect can only be activated once every 8 seconds, and will activate even when the character wearing this outfit equipped is in your party but not in use.

In addition to the ones we show you, you can take a look at what other options are available in our guide to all Genshin Impact artifacts.

Skills and talents

Below you have all of Nahida’s skills and talents.

Normal Attack (Akara):Normal Attack: Attack up to 4 times forward to deal Dendro Damage.Charged Attack: Consumes a certain amount of Stamina to deal Dendro Damage in the forward AoE after a short channel time.Downward Attack: It concentrates the power of the plants and launches itself from the air to hit the ground, damaging enemies in its path and dealing Dendro Damage in the AoE upon impact.Elemental Skill (Omniscience): Releases a herbokarmic chain that deals Dendro Damage in the AoE and applies a skandha seed to up to 8 enemies. This ability is released differently by holding down.Press and hold: Aim to choose a certain AoE and number of enemies. As he does so, increase RES to Nahida’s interruption. Upon finishing aiming, she deals Dendro Damage against targeted enemies and places a skandha seed on them. You can aim for a maximum of 5 seconds and can choose up to 8 enemies.Semilla skandha: Enemies affected by a skandha seed will be chained together up to a certain distance. After causing an Elemental Reaction against an enemy affected by a seed, or dealing damage against it through a Dendro core (this includes damage dealt with Crackle and Overbloom), Nahida unleashes a crippling trikarma against that enemy and all chained enemies to him to deal Dendro Damage based on his ATK and Elemental Mastery. Acrisolating Trikarma can only be released once in a short period of time.Ultimate Skill (Illusory Heart): It manifests an “illusory temple” and recreates the great pavilion of dreams. Doing so produces different effects if there are characters with the following elemental types on the team:Pyro: When Nahida is inside the illusory temple, the damage of the acrisolating trikarma of her Elemental Skill, Omniscience, increases.Electro: When Nahida is inside the illusory temple, the time in which the acrisolating trikarma of her Elemental Skill, Omniscience, can be activated is reduced.Hydro: increases the duration of the illusory temple. If there are at least 2 characters of the aforementioned elemental types when creating the area, the corresponding effect is further enhanced. The aforementioned bonuses will continue to take effect as long as the team is inside the illusory temple, even if Nahida is on your team but not in combat.Passive 1 (Enlightenment of Compassion): When using Illusory Heart, the Illusory Temple gains the following effects: When a character in use is in the temple area, their Elemental Mastery is increased by 25% of that of the character with the highest Elemental Mastery on the team. Elemental Mastery can only increase by a maximum of 250 pts. this way.Passive 2 (Awakening Elucidation): When exceeding 200 pts. of Elemental Mastery, for each extra point Nahida has, the damage of Omniscience’s acrisolating trikarma increases by 0.1% and her CRIT Prob. The damage of the acrisolating trikarma can be increased by up to 80% and its Prob. CRIT by up to 24% this way.Passive 3 (Holistic Meditation): Nahida can interact with some collectible objects in a certain area through Omniscience. Maybe this ability even has other effects…

Ascension Materials

Necessary to level up and also related to level ups for skills and talents. Below we leave you with the materials we need to raise and enhance Nahida. We can give you some tips to quickly raise your characters in Genshin Impact also in our guide.

Esmeralda nagadusSuppresor creeperLoto kalpaFungal spur Fluorescent pollenCrystalline octopus

Constellations

In case that the character comes out again in the gachapón (or in another way) we will unlock a constellation, a extra passive skillor permanent improvement, up to a maximum of 6 per character. Below you have the constellations, from the first to the last.

LevelConstellationDescription1Seeds of KnowledgeWhen calculating the number of characters of specific elemental types on the team at the time the Illusory Temple is created, one additional Pyro, one Electro, and one Hydro character are counted.2Roots of WholenessEnemies affected by an applied skandha seed by Nahida receive the following effects: Burn, Bloom, Overbloom, and Crackle reactions can critically deal them with a fixed CRIT Chance of 20% and a fixed CRIT Damage of 100%. Also the DEF of said enemies is reduced by 30% for 8 seconds when affected by the Acceleration, Intensification and Spread reactions.3Outbreaks of KarmaIncreases the skill level of Omniscience +3.Can be increased up to Lv. 15.4 Stems of Manifest ActionWhen there are 1/2/3/4 or more enemies nearby affected by a skandha seed of Omniscience, Nahida’s Elemental Mastery increases by 100/120/140/160 pts.5Leaves of Discourse EnlightenmentIncreases the Illusory Heart skill level +3. Can be increased up to Lv. 15.6Fruits of Rational CulminationAfter using Illusory Heart, when Nahida hits an enemy affected by a Skandha Seed of Omniscience with a Normal or Charged Attack, she releases a Crisolating Trikarma: Karmic Atonement against that enemy and all enemies chained to it to inflict Dendro damage based on 200% of Nahida’s ATK and 400% of Elemental Mastery. The damage from Acrisolating Trikarma: Karmic Atonement is considered Elemental Skill damage, and can only be activated once every 0.2 seconds. This effect lasts for 10 seconds and is removed once Nahida has released 6 times Acrysolating Trikarma: Karmic Atonement.

Finally we leave you with a demonstration of the character, so you can see his movements and skills in action.

