Let’s find out how to get the most out of Mika in Genshin Impact with his best build, weapons and artifacts.

Join the conversation

We teach you the best build, weapons, artifacts and much more to get the maximum potential of Mika and Genshin Impact. We also include their abilities and constellations, so you know everything. In this case we have a 4-star character focused on supporting the team, causing reactions (freezes) and strengthening allies.

Let’s show you some basic data from Mika and later we start with his best weapons and artifacts.

Rarity: 4 stars.Arma: Lanza.Element: Cryo.

Best weapons

Below we show you the best weapons, in this case spears, for Mika. If you want to see more weapons of this type, you can do so in our Genshin Impact weapons guide.

Best weaponsRarityObtainingSpear of Favonius4 starsGachaReaper’s Light5 starsGachaStar Prototype4 starsGacha

Best artifacts for Mika

Here we leave you the best artifacts for Mika. In general We will look for Energy Recharge, Life and CRIT Rate above all, This character serves a good support role in the group, dedicated to dealing some Cryo elemental damage, buffing allies and healing them.

ArtifactsDescriptionOcean Pearl2 pieces: Healing Bonus +15%.

4 pieces: When the character who equips this set of artifacts heals another, it creates a “sea bubble” effect for 3 seconds, which records the amount of Health regenerated (including those regenerated above 100%). After that, The sea bubble bursts and deals damage to nearby enemies based on 90% of the regenerated amount. This damage is calculated similarly to the reactions of Electrocharged, Superconducting, etc., but does not vary based on Elemental Mastery. , the character’s level or the damage bonus from reactions. Only one sea bubble can be created every 3.5 seconds, which can only register a maximum of 30,000 pts of regenerated Life, including those regenerated above 100%. Additionally, only one sea bubble can exist on your team at a time. When the character equipping this artifact set is on the team but not in combat, they can also activate this effect.Ancient Ritual of Nobility2 pieces: Ultimate Skill Damage +20%.

4 pieces: After casting an Ultimate Skill, increase the ATK of all team members by 20% for 12 seconds. This effect cannot stack.

In addition to the ones we show you, you can take a look at what other options are available in our guide to all Genshin Impact artifacts.

Skills and talents

Below you have all of Mika’s skills and talents.

Normal Attack (Favonius Spear – Sharp Tip):Normal Attack: Perform up to 5 quick attacks with a spear and crossbow.Charged Attack: Consumes a certain amount of Stamina to dash forward, dealing damage to enemies along the way.Downward Attack: Launches from the air to hit the ground, damaging nearby enemies and dealing AoE Damage upon impact.Elemental Skill (Astral Ice Vortex): Mika attacks enemies with her crossbow and grants the “aeroanim” status to all nearby characters on the team. When a character in aeroanimated state is in use, his Speed. Attack increases.This skill has different effects depending on whether it is activated by pressing once or holding it down.Press once: Quickly fire a piercing frost bolt, dealing Cryo Damage to enemies it hits.Press and hold: Aim and select an enemy target at which it fires an astrofreeze signal, dealing Cryo Damage. After hitting the target, the Astrofrost Beacon rises and then explodes, launching Astrofrost Shards that deal Cryo Damage to up to 3 other nearby enemies.Ultimate Skill (Celestial Plum Hymn): Mika summons the Force to spur his teammates on by reciting the prayers of the Knights of Favonius, restoring Life to all nearby team characters based on Max Health. of Mika, and grants them the status of “aquilae feather”.Feather of the eagle: When a character in use under the aquilae feather state hits an enemy with a Normal Attack, Mika regenerates Life based on his own Max Life. Characters in this state can only recover Life once every so often in this way.Passive 1 (Rapid Fire Suppression): In the following cases, the aeroanim status granted by Astral Ice Vortex will grant the amplifying effect of “detection”, which increases the Physical Damage of the characters in use by 10%: When the frost bolt hits more than one enemy, 1 detect charge is generated for each additional enemy hit. Astrofrost Shards generate 1 detect charge for each enemy hit. Each Astrofrost Shard can only activate this effect once. The detection effect can only stack up to 3 times in the aeroanimal state. If Astral Ice Vortex is released again before this state ends, the previous aeroanimal state and all of its detection charges will be removed.Passive 2 (Topographic survey): When an in-use character affected by both the Skyfeather Hymn’s Aquilae Feather and Astral Ice Vortex’s aeroanimal states crits while attacking, the aeroanimal state will generate 1 detection charge of the “Rapidfire Suppression” passive talent. Only 1 detection charge can be generated this way during an airbore state. Additionally, increases the maximum detection stacks during that state by 1. The passive talent “Rapid Fire Suppression” must be unlocked.Passive 3 (Demarcation): Shows the location of nearby Mondstadt-typical objects on the minimap.

Ascension Materials

Necessary to level up and also related to level ups for skills and talents. Below we leave you with the materials we need to raise and boost Mika. We can give you some tips to quickly raise your characters in Genshin Impact also in our guide.

Jade shivadaPseudostamenWolf hookRecruit’s badgeSergeant’s badgeOfficer’s badge

Constellations

In case that the character comes out again in the gachapón (or in another way) we will unlock a constellation, a extra passive skillor permanent improvement, up to a maximum of 6 per character. Below you have the constellations, from the first to the last.

LevelConstellationDescription1Fated FriendshipAstralfrost Vortex’s aeroanim status reduces the interval at which Skyfeather Hymn’s aquilae feather status restores Life by the same rate as it increases Speed. 2The Path Between Us When Astral Ice Vortex’s Frostbolt first hits an enemy or when the Starfrost Beacon hits enemies, 1 detection charge is generated from the passive talent “Rapidfire Suppression” . The passive talent “Rapidfire Suppression” must be unlocked. 3Veteran BeaterIncreases the skill level of Skyfeather Hymn by +3. Can be increased up to Lv. 15.4Praise of the ChincelladaWhen Mika’s Skyfeather Hymn’s Aquilae Feather status heals the team’s characters, Mika recovers 3 pts. of Elemental Energy. Elemental Energy can only be regenerated up to 5 times by an aquilae feather state created with Skyfeather Hymn.5Tinkle ArrowIncreases the skill level of Astral Ice Vortex by +3. Can be increased up to Lv. 15.6Tactical SupportIncrease the maximum stackable detection charges in the Astral Ice Vortex aeroanimal state by 1. The passive talent “Rapid Fire Suppression” must be unlocked. Additionally, when a character in use is under the effects of aeroanima, the CRIT Damage of their attacks that deal Physical Damage is increased by 60%.

Finally we leave you with a demonstration of the character, so you can see his movements and skills in action.

Related guides

Join the conversation