Let’s find out how to get the most out of Lynette in Genshin Impact with her best build, weapons and artifacts.

We teach you the best build, weapons, artifacts and much more to get the maximum potential of Lynette and Genshin Impact. We also include their abilities and constellations, so you know everything. In this case we have a 4-star character focused on supporting the team with some damage, causing reactions and general group rotations.

Let’s show you some basic data from Lynette and later we started with their best weapons and artifacts.

Rarity: 4 stars.Arma: Espada.Element: Here we are.

Best weapons

Below we show you the best weapons, in this case swords, for Lynette. If you want to see more weapons of this type, you can do so in our Genshin Impact weapons guide.

Best weaponsRarityObtainingOath of Freedom5 starsGachaSword of Favonius4 starsGachaFord of the Ashen River4 starsGacha

Best Gadgets for Lynette

Here we leave you the best artifacts for Lynette. In general We will look for Energy Recharge, CRIT Prob. and Damage. CRIT above all, This character fulfills a secondary DPS function, he does a good job in rotation if we have all the skills available and it is very easy to apply reactions due to his element.

ArtifactsDescriptionEmerald Green Shadow2 pieces: Anemo Damage Bonus +15%.

4 pieces: Increases the damage of Whirlwind by 60%. Depending on the elemental type it has, decreases the enemy’s corresponding Elemental RES by 40% for 10 seconds.Emblem of Destiny2 pieces: Energy Recharge +20%.

4 pieces: Increases the damage dealt with the Ultimate Skill by an amount equal to 25% of the Energy Recharge. A maximum increase of 75% can be obtained.

In addition to the ones we show you, you can take a look at what other options are available in our guide to all Genshin Impact artifacts.

Skills and talents

Below you have all of Lynette’s skills and talents.

Normal attack (Fast lunge):Normal Attack: Perform up to 4 consecutive sword attacks.Charged Attack: Consumes a certain amount of Stamina to unleash a double sword strike.Downward Attack: Launches from the air to hit the ground, damaging nearby enemies and dealing AoE Damage upon impact.Elemental Skill (Now you see me…):Ultimate Skill (Trick: Attention Diversion): Lynette raises her cape to deal AoE Anemo Damage and, with some clever sleight of hand, makes a giant surprise mini-box appear!My surprise box: Taunt nearby enemies to attack her. Periodically deals Anemo Damage to nearby enemies. When the surprise michibox comes into contact with Hydro/Pyro/Cryo/Electro, it will switch to the corresponding element and every so often fire a microchromatic projectile at an enemy that deals damage from that element. This type of elemental change can only occur once during the duration of the ability.Passive 1 (Timely Synergy): Within 10 seconds after using Trick: Attention Deflection, if the team has 1/2/3/4 characters of different elemental types, the ATK of all team members is increased by 8/12/16/20% .Passiva 2 (Prepared Atrezo): When Trick: Attention Deflection’s surprise michibox undergoes an elemental change, the damage of Lynette’s Ultimate Skill is increased by 15% until the minibox’s duration expires.Passive 3 (Hydrolocation): Shows the location of nearby schools of Revitalizing Fish on the minimap and increases the Water Resistance and Health recovered by touching one by 25%.

Ascension Materials

Necessary to level up and also related to level ups for skills and talents. Below we leave you with the materials we need to upload and power up Lynette. We can give you some tips to quickly raise your characters in Genshin Impact also in our guide.

Vayuda turquoiseCoopélia mechanical spare partLumidulce bellMesh gearMechastraight gearMechadynamic gear

Constellations

In case that the character comes out again in the gachapón (or in another way) we will unlock a constellation, a extra passive skillor permanent improvement, up to a maximum of 6 per character. Below you have the constellations, from the first to the last.

LevelConstellationDescription1Shadow Reveal EdgeWhen Now You See Me…’s Enigmatic Rush hits an enemy with a shadow rapier mark, it creates a vortex at the enemy’s location that attracts nearby enemies.2Endless RiddlesWhen Trick’s Surprise Box: Attention Diversion fires a microchromatic projectile, an additional projectile will be fired.3Illusory CognitionIncreases the skill level of Trick: Attention Deflection+3. Can be raised up to Lv.15.4Perfect TimingIncreases the charges of Now You See Me… by 1.5Hindering DarknessIncreases the skill level of Now You See Me…+3. Can be raised up to Lv.15.6Eye of TruthWhen Lynette releases Now You See Me’s Enigmatic Rush, she is imbued with the Anemo element and gains 20% Anemo Damage Bonus for 6s.

Finally we leave you with a demonstration of the character, so you can see his movements and skills in action.

