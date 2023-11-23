Let’s find out how to get the most out of Fréminet in Genshin Impact with its best build, weapons and artifacts.

We teach you the best build, weapons, artifacts and much more to get the maximum potential of Freminet and Genshin Impact. We also include their abilities and constellations, so you know everything. In this case we have a 4-star character focused on supporting the team with some damage, whether with physical or cryo damage, he can be secondary dps in a composition.

Let’s show you some basic data of Fréminet and later we started with their best weapons and artifacts.

Rarity: 4 stars.Arma: Mandoble.Element: Cryo.

Best weapons

Below we show you the best weapons, in this case greatswords, for Fréminet. If you want to see more weapons of this type, you can do so in our Genshin Impact weapons guide.

Best weaponsRarityObtainingOde of the Pines5 starsGachaWolf’s Tomb5 starsGachaArchaic Prototype4 starsForge

Best artifacts for Fréminet

Here we leave you the best artifacts for Freminet. In general We will look for Energy Recharge, CRIT Prob. and Damage. CRIT above all, This character fulfills a secondary DPS function, it can be main, but the reality is that a five-star with a little more potential is always preferable for this position. But you can carry it with both physical damage and Cryo damage, whatever you need more in the group.

ArtifactsDescriptionAlbino Flames2 pieces: Physical Damage +25%.

4 pieces: When attacking an enemy with an Elemental Skill, ATK is increased by 9% for 7s. This effect can stack up to 2 times and activate every 0.3s. Upon reaching 2 stacks, the effect of two pieces of the set increases by 100% times.

In addition to the ones we show you, you can take a look at what other options are available in our guide to all Genshin Impact artifacts.

Skills and talents

Below you have all of Fréminet’s skills and talents.

Attack normal (Espada vortiginosa):Normal Attack: Perform up to 4 consecutive sword attacks.Charged Attack: Constantly consume Stamina to perform spinning sword strikes against nearby enemies. At the end of the Charge Attack, he will perform a more powerful sword strike.Downward Attack: Launches from the air to hit the ground, damaging nearby enemies and dealing AoE Damage upon impact.Elemental Skill (Cryopressurization): Performs an upward attack that deals Cryo Damage and causes Fréminet to enter the “Pers Time” state for 10 seconds. In this state, Fréminet’s Elemental Skill becomes Breaking Pressure.Breaking pressure: Performs different attacks based on Pers’s Time Pressure level and cancels that status. Level 0: Performs a vertical slash that deals Cryo Damage. Levels 1-3: Together with Pers, performs a vertical slash that deals Cryo Damage and Physical Damage. . Damage dealt varies based on pressure level.Level 4: Borrows the full power of a fully pressurized Pers to deal Physical Damage. Additionally, Normal Attack: Whirling Sword becomes Breaking Pressure.Persian time: When Fréminet executes a Normal Attack, he simultaneously releases waves of frost that deal Cryo Damage and increase Pers’s hour pressure level. Cryo Damage dealt in this way is considered Elemental Ability Damage.Ultimate Skill (Shadowhunter Ambush): Releases a wave of untouchable cold that deals Cryo Damage in the AoE, resets the ToE of the Elemental Skill, “Cryopressurization,” and causes Fréminet to enter “underwater stalking” mode for 10 seconds. In this state, Fréminet’s Interruption RES increases, and Cryopressurization gains the following buffs:His ToE is reduced by 70%.When executing a Normal Attack, Pers’s hour pressure level increases by an additional level and surges Frost released with the Normal Attack deals 200% of its original damage. This effect will be nullified if Fréminet leaves the battlefield.Passive 1 (Saturation Dive): Cryopressurization ToE is reduced by 1s if, when using Cryopressurization: Breaking Pressure, Pers’ hour pressure level is less than 4.Passive 2 (Flux Capacitor): When Fréminet causes an Icebreaker reaction against an enemy, the damage dealt by Cryopressurization: Shattering Pressure is increased by 40% for 5 seconds.Passive 3 (Underwater Piloting): Decreases the Water Resistance Cost of your team characters by 35%. It cannot be stacked with other passive talents that have the same effects.

Ascension Materials

Necessary to level up and also related to level ups for skills and talents. Below we leave you with the materials we need to raise and enhance Fréminet. We can give you some tips to quickly raise your characters in Genshin Impact also in our guide.

Shivada JadeCoppelius Mechanical ReplacementRocomarina FlowerExtramarine CondensationExtramarine FragmentChromatic Crystallization

Constellations

In case that the character comes out again in the gachapón (or in another way) we will unlock a constellation, a extra passive skillor permanent improvement, up to a maximum of 6 per character. Below you have the constellations, from the first to the last.

LevelConstellationDescription1Dream EffervescenceIncreases the CRIT Chance of Cryopressurization: Breaking Pressure by 15%.2PenguinotopiaBy using Cryopressurization: Breaking Pressure, Fréminet recovers 2pts. of Elemental Energy. If the Breaking Pressure it releases is level 4, it regenerates 3pts instead.3Melody of Whirlwind and SandIncreases the skill level of Normal Attack: Whirlwind Sword +3. Can be raised up to Lv.15.4Luniflautine DanceWhen Fréminet causes a Freeze, Ice Breaker, or Superconduct reaction to an enemy, increases ATK by 9%. This effect lasts 6s, can stack up to 2 times, and can occur once every 0.3s.5Night of Bonfires and RejoicingIncreases Cryopressurization skill level by +3. Can be increased up to Lv.15.6Dawn’s ResolveWhen Fréminet causes a Freeze, Ice Breaker, or Superconductor reaction against an enemy, its CRIT Damage is increased by 12%. This effect lasts 6s, can stack up to 3 times, and can occur once every 0.3s.

Finally we leave you with a demonstration of the character, so you can see his movements and skills in action.

