Let’s find out how to get the most out of Dori in Genshin Impact with her best build, weapons and artifacts.

We teach you the best build, weapons, artifacts and much more to get the maximum potential of Dori en Genshin Impact. We also include their abilities and constellations, so you know everything. In this case we have a 4-star character focused on supporting the team, causing reactions with Electro and recovering life.

Let’s show you some basic data of Dori and later we started with his best weapons and artifacts.

Rarity: 4 stars.Arma: Mandoble.Element: Electro.

Best weapons

Below we show you the best weapons, in this case greatswords, for Dori. If you want to see more weapons of this type, you can do so in our Genshin Impact weapons guide.

Best weaponsRarityObtainingGreatsword of Favonius4 starsGachaGreatsword of Sacrifice4 starsGachaKatsuragi Assassination4 starsGacha

Best Gadgets for Dori

Here we leave you the best artifacts for Dori. In general We will look for Energy Recharge, CRIT Rate and Life above all, This character serves a good support role in the group, dedicated to dealing some Electro elemental damage, reactions and recovering some health.

ArtifactsDescriptionAncient Ritual of Nobility2 pieces: Ultimate Skill Damage +20%.

4 pieces: After casting an Ultimate Skill, increase the ATK of all team members by 20% for 12 seconds. This effect cannot stack.

In addition to the ones we show you, you can take a look at what other options are available in our guide to all Genshin Impact artifacts.

Skills and talents

Below you have all of Dori’s skills and talents.

Normal Attack (Fantastic Sword Dance):Normal Attack: Perform up to 3 consecutive sword slashes.Charged Attack: Constantly consume Stamina to perform spinning sword strikes against nearby enemies. At the end of the Charge Attack, he will perform a more powerful sword strike.Downward Attack: Launches from the air to hit the ground, damaging nearby enemies and dealing AoE Damage upon impact.Elemental Skill (Magic Lamp: Appeasing Cannon): He pulls out his magic lamp to launch a calming cannonball at enemies, dealing Electro Damage. Upon hitting a target, the cannonball creates two aftermarket bullets that pursue nearby enemies on their own, dealing Electro Damage.Ultimate Skill (Alcazarzaray’s Meticulousness): Invoke the genie of the lamp to offer all kinds of assistance to your clients. Connects with a nearby character, who will: Continuously Recover Life based on Max Life. from Dori.He will continually recover Elemental Energy.He will be imbued with the Electro element.In addition, when the connector between the character and the genie of the lamp collides with an enemy, it deals one hit of Electro Damage every 0.4 seconds. Only one genie of the lamp can exist at a time.Passive 1 (Seeking gold): When the character connected to the genie of the lamp causes an Electrocharged, Superconducting, Overload, Acceleration, Intensification, Overbloom, Electro Whirlwind, or Electro Crystallization reaction, the ToE of Magic Lamp: Appeasing Cannon is reduced by 1 second. This effect can only be occur once every 3 seconds.Passive 2 (Compound interest): When hitting an enemy with the Appeasement Cannon or aftermarket bullets from Magic Lamp: Appeasement Cannon, Dori recovers 5 pts. Elemental Energy for every 100% of her Energy Recharge. She can only recover Elemental Energy once per use of Magic Lamp: Appeasing Cannon, and she can recover a maximum of 15 pts.Passive 3 (Unexpected sale): When creating character and weapon upgrade materials, there is a 25% chance to recover the used materials.

Ascension Materials

Necessary to level up and also related to level ups for skills and talents. Below we leave you with the materials we need to raise and power up Dori. We can give you some tips to quickly raise your characters in Genshin Impact also in our guide.

Vajrada Amethyst Thundering Fruit Kalpa Lotus Faded Red Satin Embroidered Red Silk Luxurious Red Brocade

Constellations

In case that the character comes out again in the gachapón (or in another way) we will unlock a constellation, a extra passive skillor permanent improvement, up to a maximum of 6 per character. Below you have the constellations, from the first to the last.

LevelConstellationDescription1Additional investmentThe appeasement cannon creates 1 additional aftermarket bullet.2Singular FranchiseWhen you are in combat and the genie of the lamp heals the character it is connected to, a genie cannon shot is fired from that character’s location, dealing damage equal to 50% of the Dori’s ATK.3Endless WondersIncreases the skill level of Alcazarzaray’s Meticulousness by +3. Can be increased up to Lv. 15.4 Loss Compensation The character connected to the genie of the lamp gains the following bonuses based on her current Life and Elemental Energy: When her Life is less than 50%, the healing received is increased by 50%. When your Elemental Energy is below 50%, your Energy Recharge is increased by 30%.5Value for moneyIncreases the skill level of Magic Lamp: Appeasing Cannon +3. Can be increased up to Lv. 15.6Essence of TruthAfter using Magic Lamp: Appeasing Cannon, Dori gains the following effects for 3 seconds: She is imbued with the Electro element. When hitting an enemy with a Normal Attack, she regenerates Life for all nearby team members in an amount equal to 4% of Max Life. by Dori. Health can only be regenerated once every 0.1 second this way.

Finally we leave you with a demonstration of the character, so you can see his movements and skills in action.

