If you are a lover of multimedia entertainment and you are looking for alternatives without having to pay tedious monthly subscriptions, you are in the right place.

Here we present a set of 14 completely legal applications that will allow you to watch your favorite series and movies for freedirectly from your mobile phone, tablet or Smart TV.

This variety of options gives you the opportunity to explore content without having to spend a single euro.

Unlike popular streaming services that ask you for a monthly subscription, these options give you free access to a wide variety of contentall completely legally.

From film classics to the most popular productions, the offer is wide and diverse. It doesn’t matter if you lean towards action, comedy, drama or science fiction, These apps have been designed to satisfy all tastes to watch free series on your mobile or Smart TV.

Microcanales

AMC

Microchannels is a free service that allows you enjoy the best of pay channels AMC Networks International Southern Europe in Spain.

You will be able to see content from Canal Hollywood, AMC, Historia, Canal Cocina, Crime + Investigation, Odisea, Decasa, Somos, Dark, Panda, Blaze, XTRM, Sundance TV and Sol Música, which cover different genres such as cinema, series, documentaries, horror , children and more.

With this platform you will have a wide variety of quality programs for all audiences and a free and diverse entertainment experience. You just have to access it through your television service provider such as Movistar+, Vodafone, Orange TV, Telecable, Euskaltel, R or Cable Local.

For what

Mitele is Mediaset’s platform, which offers free series, movies, documentaries and television programs from its channels. The app can be downloaded on mobile devices and smart TVs.

Users can enjoy series such as The One That Is Coming, Survivors and Temptation Island; films like The Orphanage, The Kingdom, among others.

Mitele not only offers the conventional, but also stands out with its exclusive content, ranging from reality shows to original series and unpublished documentariesproviding users with a unique and diverse experience.

Accessing the service is simple; you just need to register with a free account And the best of all is that it has no monthly cost.

Samsung TV Plus

Samsung TV Plus stands out as a free television service that provides access to a wide variety of content, ranging from series and movies to documentaries, children’s programs and sporting events.

This service is available in Spain, and you can easily enjoy it through Samsung Smart TV devices manufactured since 2016. Additionally, for a more versatile television experience, The official application is available for mobile devices.

So, whether from the comfort of your living room with your television or while you’re on the go with your mobile device, Samsung TV Plus gives you unrestricted access to a wide range of free, quality content.

The content is supported by advertising, so you will see ads while playing the content.

YouTube

On YouTube, you find everything. From tutorials to interesting documentaries. But the most curious thing is that, among the mountain of videos that are uploaded daily, you can also come across complete movies of different genres.

One way to watch free series and movies is through the Google service, which offers several free channels with public domain content. These channels have a wide variety of movies that you can enjoy from home without spending money.

Tivify

Amazon App Store / Tivify

Tivify is a platform that offers more than 80 free channels, most of them from DTT. It is an ideal option for those who do not have an antenna or prefer to watch television online.

To access their service, you just have to register with a free account. It also has a payment plan of 4.99 euros per month, which offers some additional advantages. Unlike other platforms, Tivify does not have advertising or limit image quality.

RTVE Play

The Spanish public television application provides free access to a variety of live channels, including La 1, La 2, 24 Horas, Teledeporte, Clan and Playz.

In addition to live streaming, the application also offers access to a careful selection of on-demand content from these channels. You can enjoy series, movies, documentaries and children’s programs any time you want.

Simplicity is key when using RTVE Play to watch the channels. You just need to open the service application and select the one you prefer. Best of all, it does not require any registration or account creation. A direct and hassle-free entertainment experience at your fingertips.

Vix

Vix

VIX is a free, subscription-free streaming service that offers more than 20 thousand hours of content in Spanish. You can enjoy movies, series, novels and more.

It adapts to your tastes and preferences, with categories ranging from action to horror, through comedy, drama, family, Christian, romantic, documentaries, shows and cartoons.

Pluto TV

Pluto TV stands out as a linear television service, offering the possibility of accessing channels that are broadcast live and a library of series and movies at no cost.

The platform is supported by advertising, which means that from time to time you will see ads while playing the content.

To access Pluto TV, You just have to download the app on your mobile, Smart TV or PC. You do not need to register or create an account to access its wide variety of content.

iQIYI

iQIYI is a Chinese video platform that offers varied and quality content. You can watch series, movies, documentaries, children’s programs and anime, all with Spanish subtitles so you don’t miss any details.

Finding what you want to see is quick and easy. You can use the search engine to enter the name of the content you are looking for or browse the categories according to your preferences. Enjoy a multimedia experience from your mobile.

Netflix

Netflix is ​​not a free platform, but sometimes it offers you an incentive. It allows you to watch some content without paying anythingin the hope that you like them and are encouraged to sign up for a subscription plan.

It is crucial to note that the availability of content, whether series or movies, may be restricted and is subject to modification, depending on the promotional decisions made by the company at any given time.

If you want to investigate the options currently available and try your luck, simply access the service’s website from the browser of your mobile device or Smart TV.

Rakuten TV

Rakuten TV is presented as an option for those looking for a legitimate alternative to watch free series, movies, documentaries and children’s programs.

The application has two subscription types: one paid and one free that, although it includes adsis a viable option for those who want to explore the platform before committing to a paid subscription.

Rlaxx TV

It is a free service that combines the best of two worlds: the flexibility of video on demand and the familiarity of traditional television.

You have the option to select between a wide range of thematic channels ranging from sports and music to film and documentaries. Additionally, you can explore more fascinating content at your own pace through the on-demand section.

Rlaxx TV operates through the advertising modelwhich means that enjoying its service does not entail any costs, although you will see ads while playing.

However, it is important to note that one of the key disadvantages is that most of the series and movies are in English.

Plex

Plex gives you a wide variety of options to enjoy entertainment on all your devices. You have at your disposal more than 115 live TV channels, movies and watch series for freeas well as access your personal media collection with the Plex Media Server app.

Explore content from different genres and themes, from Latin American cinema to podcasts and music. The service allows you to personalize your entertainment experience according to your tastes and interests.

ATRESplayer

Atresplayer is the Atresmedia platform that offers you the best of online television. You will be able to watch live and streaming programs, series, movies and documentaries from channels such as Antena 3, laSexta, Neox, Nova, Atreseries, Mega, Flooxer, Clásicos, Multicine, Comedia and Kidz.

Besides, With your account you can access exclusive Flooxer content and enjoy your favorite content whenever you want with the TV on demand option.

Although there is a part of the content that is paid and another that has ads, Atresplayer offers you a wide variety of entertainment for all tastes at no costalthough the free version is a bit limited.