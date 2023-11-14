The Crunchyroll platform is distinguished by having the best anime, which is why this movie could not be missing from its catalog.

After grossing over $322 million at the global box office, the Suzume movie is coming to Crunchyroll. So, subscribers to the platform will be able to enjoy the best Makoto Shinkai (Your Name) anime.

Suzume’s arrival date on Crunchyroll is November 16, 2023. So there is very little left to be able to live this great adventure again. This is how the director himself describes it:

“I kept returning to northeastern Japan, where the Great East Japan Earthquake hit hardest. It really made me think about how the 2011 earthquake has really been on my mind throughout my career over the last few years. So, when thinking about where the characters would end up at the end of their story, I thought it would be important to address this topic (the earthquake) almost head-on to understand it better.”

What is it about?

Suzume

The best anime of 2022 follows the story of Suzume Iwato, a 17-year-old high school student who lives with her aunt in a quiet village in the Kyushu region of Japan. One day, while she is heading to school, she finds Souta Munakata, a young man searching for a door in an abandoned area. This encounter triggers a series of supernatural events.

Suzume guides Souta to an abandoned onsen (spa), where they find a door leading to a starlit field. However, they cannot enter. During an attempt to close the door, an earthquake hits the area, marking the beginning of his connection with a supernatural worm that can cause earthquakes. Souta reveals himself to be a “Locker”, tasked with locating and closing specific doors in abandoned locations to prevent the release of the worm.

Together, Suzume and Souta embark on a journey to different places in Japan, facing supernatural challenges. They discover that Daijin, a cat who becomes a keystone, is key in freeing the worm. As the story progresses, they meet Chika in Ehime and Rumi in Kobe, joining them on their quest.

The plot intensifies when they discover that Daijin has passed his role as keystone to Souta. Suzume and Souta, along with new allies, must close doors and confront the worm in an abandoned amusement park. The story complicates when Souta becomes a keystone, leading to a final showdown to imprison the worm.

After multiple challenges and sacrifices, Suzume finds herself in Ever-After, a place between worlds. She attempts to rescue Souta and discovers the connection between her ability to see the worm and her past, linked to the 2011 Tōhoku earthquake and tsunami. The plot unfolds with surprising twists, revealing Suzume’s need to return to her hometown and confront to his past to save Souta.

The denouement features emotional moments and sacrifices as Suzume, along with Daijin and Sadaijin, uses the gate in her hometown to permanently lock the worm in Forever. The film explores themes of redemption, sacrifice, and the connection between the underworld and the afterlife.

