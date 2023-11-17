If you like anime, take note, since it is already available available streaming in Spain which is considered the best animated film of this year. And the best of all is that it has been released with Spanish dubbing, so there will be nothing to stop you from enjoying it in style.

What is the best anime movie of this year? As you can probably already imagine, there are two great contenders to receive this title. But although Hayao Miyazaki’s The Boy and the Heron has become a notable premiere, the truth is that, for us, Suzume deserves the title. Makoto Shinkai’s work just premiered a few hours ago on streaming and you can now watch it as many times as you want. If you’ve never seen it, this weekend you already have something to do.

Available on Crunchyroll

It was already imagined that it would be Crunchyroll who would take care of the streaming release of the film, which means that they have scored a good score in view of its relevance and how expected it was being. But what we were not absolutely sure of was the conditions in which it would arrive. Would it finally be released with Spanish dubbing as users were asking for?

In the end, it has been like that, so it is something worth celebrating. And not only that, but when you go to Crunchyroll here, you can watch the movie in a wide variety of languages, also including the obligatory original version. The same goes for subtitles, which you can choose from comfortably. Thanks to this type of releases from the cinema, this streaming service for watching anime gradually stops being a recommended resource only when it comes to series.

Another masterpiece by Makoto Shinkai

In his own right, filmmaker Makoto Shinkai has become the new master of the anime world. Each of his films manages to capture all eyes and become highly successful premieres. Its freshness and how well it manages to connect with the emotions of its characters has led to its stories being celebrated by people of all ages. And after the essential Your Name, a film that is difficult to beat on all levels, and the also emotional Time with You, the director returns to the fray with this film that fulfills everything that is asked of his works. .

The way in which Shinkai presents this new story is by going deeper into our minds, hearts, what worries us and what causes us other feelings, such as anxiety or fear. The protagonist is Suzume, a 17-year-old girl who is at that critical moment in life when he is about to take the leap towards maturity. His life changes completely when he finds a mysterious door in the middle of nowhere and he discovers what it hides. The moment he opens the door, a chain reaction throughout the country causes a series of catastrophes. And now he will have to do everything possible so that the doors close and the world can regain stability.

The development of the story is full of emotion and shocking moments that will make your feelings come to the surface. The events and the relationship that exists between the doors and the most tragic moments related to Japan’s past, including some as recent as the terrible earthquake and tsunami that occurred in 2011. For the Japanese, certain parts of the film always provoke intense emotions that make their hearts pound. The good thing about Shinkai’s narrative is that even without having suffered that type of tragedy first-hand, viewers in Spain also come to connect with those feelings and experience it in a special way.

For all this, we cannot hide our preference for Suzume compared to The Boy and the Heron or any other anime film released in recent months. Because Shinkai, after a more relaxed and less shocking story like Time with You, has once again made us excited in a way that is difficult to forget. This is a small masterpiece that you should watch and enjoy minute by minute during its 2 hour duration.