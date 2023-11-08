The best animes como Attack on Titan They will bring you even more gore and epic plots related to all kinds of monsters that plan to destroy humanity.

As the final cover of the December magazine is revealed with comments from the author of Shingeki no Kyojin, fans have been enjoying the compilation trailer and have even appreciated an apology from the creator to MAPPA. And with the series finale arriving on Crunchyroll, fans are turning to some series that can fill this new void.

But when it comes to saving humanity, there are some anime that stand out above others. Here we will review some of the most similar to Shingeki no Kyojin.

86: Eighty-Six

86: Eighty-Six is ​​one of the best animes como Attack on Titansince it has many similarities with this one.

This sci-fi drama series chronicles a nation’s fight against an invasion of autonomous drones. The story portrays the war conflict from the perspective of the soldiers who suffer it, the so-called 86, and the officer who commands them, Lena.

In the anime we see the formation of squads and, like Attack on Titan, deep themes such as trauma, hope, sacrifice, and more are explored.

Claymore

You can’t miss Claymore among the best animes como Attack on Titan.

This series has only 26 chapters, but we find in them many similarities with Shingeki no Kyojin. The story centers on a medieval island where humans are attacked by shape-shifting monsters who want to eat them.

A group of half-monster, half-human women become assassins and start killing monsters (for a price). This race stands out from the rest and creates many epic dynamics in the story.

Tokyo Ghoul

When we talk about the best animes como Attack on Titan We cannot fail to mention Tokyo Goul.

This horror and action anime tells the story of Ken Kaneki, a young man who becomes a ghoul, a creature that feeds on human flesh. Here we can begin to see its similarity to Shingeki no Kyojin, with supernatural beings that invade the earth and threaten to wipe out humans.

However, instead of isolating themselves, the humans in Tokyo Goul form a counteroffensive that leaves us with multiple moral and existential dilemmas. Both its animation and its plot and soundtrack have been praised by fans for years.

The Promised Neverland

Fans of this genre find The Promised Neverland one of the best animes como Attack on Titan.

This suspense and mystery plot tells the story of children who live in an apparently idyllic orphanage, but which hides a dark secret. But the characters are ignorant about the outside world and the cruel reality of the world.

The story is full of unexpected twists, with charismatic and complex characters, as well as very expressive animation that will make you enjoy each chapter.