There has always been talk of the curse of video game adaptations to cinema, since the first video game movie 30 years ago (Super Mario Bros.), the absurdities of Uwe Boll (Alone in the Dark, Max Payne…) and even recent films that caught on like Monster Hunter.

It is true that there were moderate successes, such as the Sonic movies, but it was not until Super Mario Bros when a video game movie crossed the $1 billion barrier at the box office. And it was a animation film.

It is very difficult to adapt video game worlds to real images, but in the animated format The only limit is the imagination (also the budget, but to a lesser extent, understand us: you don’t need millions to create convincing sets or special effects and the casting problem is mostly solved).

A series also gives you more time to represent the world of the video game more calmly and even with a structure similar to that of the video game, divided into “levels” or “chapters.”

That’s why it doesn’t surprise us that some of the best video game adaptations are animation series. Here we review the best animated series based on video games:

Arcane: League of Legends

Who would have said that League of Legendsa competitive MOBA video game based on multiplayer games, was going to give rise to the best animated series (and perhaps the best series in general) based on a video game?

Yes, the lore of “LoL” is very rich, like that of many fantasy video games (although most players will ignore it or know just enough to play). But Arcane exceeded all expectations and was a total victory for Netflix.

The series, with 9 long episodes, with a very particular 3D animation with a 2D essence, focuses on the sisters Vi and Jinx, but has many secondary characters whose relationships slowly develop, with an unusual calm for a series of animation, and that is only the first part of a much larger story…

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners

the anime of Cyberpunk 2077 (unlike the Witcher series, this is a direct adaptation of the video game produced by CD Projekt itself) coincided with the 1.6 update of the video game, which was very well received and the video game was finally considered “complete” and “fixed” (and would get even better with version 2.0).

Cyberpunk Edgerunners is set on the same “map” as Cyberpunk 2077, and you can recognize locations and characters, although the story it tells is original and very emotional.

Castlevania

In a way, if Arcane and Cyberpunk Edgerunners ran it was because Castlevania He started walking before. Released in 2017, the Castlevania anime (created by Warren Ellis and Adi Shankar and produced in the United States) drew on Konami games (and particularly Castlevania III: Dracula’s Curse).

The series follows Trevor Belmon, Alucard and Sypha Belnades defending the region of Wallachia from the vampire Dracula and his army of demons.

Now, Netflix has released a spin-off, Castlevania: Nocturno, a sequel 300 years later set during the French Revolution, in 1972, with Trevor’s descendant, Richter Belmont and Maria Renard.

Carmen Sandiego

Carmen Sandiegothe character of Broderbung’s educational video games, published for the first time in 1985 with lessons on geography, history, and mathematics, in the form of a graphic adventure with a white-collar thief, had an animated series in the 90s.

In 2019, Netflix reintroduced the character to new generations (or attracted the nostalgic) with a series starring the thief herself, an anti-heroine who rebels against the evil VILE, with the same playful, but very entertaining character.

Sonic Prime

Sonic has had a long history on television. The first Sonic animated series aired in 1993, just two years after the Sega hedgehog’s debut, produced by Sega of America and, among others, Telecinco.

There were five previous Sonic animated series, all aimed at a children’s audience (like Sonic Boom and its hated redesign). Sonic Prime, on Netflix, is no different: it is designed for a children’s audience and neither the 3D animation nor the plots are as sophisticated as other series on the list, which does not prevent it from being Highly recommended for Sonic fans.

There are two seasons and the third will premiere in 2024, in which Sonic travel between dimensionsmeeting alternative versions of their friends (Tails, Knuckles, Amy, Rouge or Big the Cat): New York, a dystopian Green Hill ruled by Eggman… Sonic in the multiverse of madness!

¡La Cuphead Series!

The Cuphead Show is based on the video game by Studio MDHR, originally exclusive to Xbox Onenow available on all platforms, with animation that emulated the animation of the 1930s.

Cuphead y Mugman They are two anthropomorphic mugs, two brothers who get into all kinds of trouble with characters seen in video games and new ones, a waste of creativity and unapologetic fun.

Don’t expect very complex plots, but in each chapter there will be tons of slapstick comedy that you will enjoy especially if you have played the essential (but difficult) video game. Its three seasons all premiered in 2022, 36 episodes in total.

Captain Lasewehawk: A Blood Dragoon Remix

Netflix’s most recent animated series, also created by Adi Shankeris based on the video game Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon, and is a major change in tone from its Castlevania series, in the same way that the video game itself was a radical change from Far Cry 3.

Blood Dragon was a retro futuristic parody of the action movies from the 80swith all kinds of crazy things including a huge cyborg dinosaur, and with a protagonist played by Michael Biehn (Kyle Reese in Terminator).

The series is loosely inspired by that game, but features its own characters, in addition to many cameos from other Ubisoft franchises, such as Sam Fisher from Splinter Cell, Jade from Beyond Good and Evil, Marcus from Watch Dogs 2 and a Rayman depressed that everyone talks about. Hilarious and brutal, with only six chapters.

Pokémon

We cannot make a list of the best video game animation series without mentioning the Pokémon anime, which practically all of us have seen at some point in our lives, and which since its premiere in 1997 has never stopped airing, with more than a thousand chapters.

The series adapts to each new generation of Pokémon in video games, but very recently, the focus of the series changed: Ash Ketchum He finally became Pokémon champion in 2022 (season 25), and the series was renewed with two new protagonists, a boy and a girl, in the Paldea region.

…and those to come…

Netflix

Animation is proving to be a very effective means of adapting video games, generally more flexible than live-action series, although they require equally long development and production processes.

However, we already know several of the upcoming animated series based on video games that will be released on platforms such as Netflix, in 2024 and beyond:

These are the best animated series based on video games that you can watch now, and a preview of the animated series that are yet to come. Which one are you most looking forward to?