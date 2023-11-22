If you are preparing for Zir’s Slaughterhouse in Diablo 4, here is a list of the best unique ancestral items from Season 2 that you should take for this complicated test.

December 5 comes to Diablo 4 the ultimate test of season 2: the Slaughterhouse of Zir. This challenge seems really complicated, so it’s time to equip yourself in the best way possible with a few unique objects.

There are not a few that are available in Sanctuary from World Level 3 and 4, so here we leave you a tier list in which we see each and every one of the most important. Start farming bosses and dungeons to see if there is any luck for the end of the Season of Blood in Diablo 4.

The best ancient unique items in Diablo 4 season 2 to prepare in style for Zir’s Slaughterhouse

ANDARIEL’S MIND

Unique Ancient Helm / 925 Item Power 1,156 Armor +2.0% Life Steal +18 All Stats +10.0% Attack Speed ​​+60.0% Poison Resistance Lucky Strike: Up to 20% chance to activate a poison nova that deals 15,513 poison damage over 5 seconds to enemies in the area.

RED FURY RING (Barbarian)

Unique Ancient Ring / 725 Item Power +5.0% Resistance to All Elements +5.0% Fire Resistance +(3.5 – 7.5)% Attack Speed ​​+(24 – 34) Strength +(5 – 11) maximum Fury (7.5 – 12.5)% resource generation After spending 100 Fury within 3 seconds, your next cast of Hammer of the Ancients, Tectonic Strike, or Deathblow deals a critical hit and deals (10 – 30)%(x) additional critical hit damage.

HARLEQUIN CREST

Unique Ancient Helm / 925 Item Power 1,156 Armor +1,528 Max Health 12.0% Resource Generation 7.0% Cooldown Reduction +28 All Stats You gain 20% damage reduction. Additionally, you gain +4 ranks of all skills.

IRIDESCENT RING OF TAL RASHA (Sorcerer)

Unique Ancient Ring / 725 Item Power +5.0% All Element Resistance +2.0% All Element Resistance (3.0 – 5.0)% Cooldown Reduction +(2.5 – 4.5)% Hit Chance Luck (3.5 – 8.5)% Resource Generation +(13.0 – 18.0)% Non-Physical Damage For each type of elemental damage you deal, you gain (10.0 – 15.0)%(x) more damage for 4 seconds. Dealing elemental damage resets all bonuses.

ROAR OF THE TEMPEST (Druid)

Unique Ancient Helm / 725 Item Power 906 Armor +(13.5 – 28.5)% Poison Resistance +(10.0 – 15.0)% Critical Hit Damage +(5 – 11) Max Spirit +(7.5 – 12.5) % Damage during a Shapeshift Lucky Strike: Storm skills have up to a (15 – 25)% chance to grant 4 Spirit. Now your basic storm abilities are also werewolf abilities.

THE GODFATHER (Barbarian / Sorcerer)

Ancient Unique Two-Handed Sword / 925 Item Power 3,677 DPS (2,942 – 4,412) Hit Damage 1.00 attacks per second (Slow) +35.0% Critical Hit Damage Immune to Durability Loss +3,056 Max Health + 72 All Stats +56.0% Damage Increases your critical hit damage by 100%(x). The other properties of this weapon may have higher values ​​than normal.

RING OF STARLESS SKIES

Unique Ancient Ring / 925 Item Power +8.0% Resistance to All Elements +19.5% Primary Tier Skill Damage +6.0% Lucky Hit Chance +5.0% Critical Hit Chance +17.5% Damage Critical Hit Casting a primary ability reduces the cost of your primary abilities by 12%, up to a maximum of 40%. Resets when using a non-primary skill.

TIBAULT’S WILL

unique ancient Pants / 725 item power 725 Armor In the wounded state, the potion also restores 20% of your resources (5.0 – 10.0)% damage reduction from nearby enemies +(1 – 3) ability. of potions +(7.5 – 12.5)% damage +(5 – 11) maximum resource You deal (20 – 40)%(x) more damage while unstoppable and for 4 seconds afterwards. When you become unstoppable, you gain 50 of your primary resource.

INFINITY OUTFIT (Sorcerer)

unique ancient Breastplate / 725 item power 1,269 Armor +(11.5 – 16.5)% damage to enemies with the Stun status +(11.5 – 16.5)% damage to nearby enemies +(24 – 34) Intelligence +1 ranks Passive Glass Cannon After using Teleport, you pull nearby enemies and stun them for (2.0 – 3.0) seconds, but the cooldown of Teleport is increased by 20%.

