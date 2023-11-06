Below we leave you with some of the best cult series in history.

Breaking Bad is without a doubt one of the best cult series you can watch.

Nowadays it is especially easy for us to get into a large number of series, and different streaming platforms, such as Netflix, HBO or Disney+ They allow us to access a lot of content for a superfluous cost. Even so, on many occasions we end up going to see the most classic series in their catalogues, that is, those that are remembered for many years for having marked a milestone, or simply for having been an important part of some people’s lives.

In this case we will not focus on any specific platform, although in each case We will indicate where it is possible to see the content. In this way we can name the series that we consider cult, and it is clear that it is not possible to see them all in the same place, although that would be paradise for lovers of television series.

Best cult series in history

As many of you know, a a large part of the cult series that currently exist are comedies, and we are dealing with a genre that is very difficult to penetrate to a large audience. Even so, here we wanted to provide variety, talking about various series that approach very different terrains, offering essential experiences, and that also They have that cult status that is so difficult to achieve.

Game of Thrones

We were precisely talking about how many of the cult series are comedies, and right now we have to talk about a fantastic medieval dramain which a lot of emphasis is also placed on the political scene of his world.

You will all probably know this series, so we will only tell you that it is a must-see, as well as one of the best series in the HBO Max catalog. If you haven’t seen it, and you’re also an inveterate lover of medieval settings, you really don’t know what you’re missing. The quality may have deteriorated with the passing of the seasons, but it is still worth experiencing, at least while we wait for George RR Martin to decide to finish writing his books.

Year: 2011Seasons: 8Episodes: 73Average duration: 65 minutes

Watch Game of Thrones on HBO Max

The Sopranos

In this case we move away from fantastic dramas, but focus on a series that, although it is also dramatic, It is close to reality in terms of setting. Do you like gangster series or movies? Well, The Sopranos is perfect for you.

If we have to talk about the most recognized work of this type in general, we would probably talk about The Godfather, but in this case it is perfectly feasible to consider The Sopranos as the best gangster series ever produced, and he has plenty of merit for it. The surprising number of episodes may keep you from wanting to watch it, but we can assure you that it is really worth your time.

Year: 1999Seasons: 6Episodes: 86Average duration: 60 minutes

Watch The Sopranos on HBO Max

Breaking Bad

If you notice for now we are only mentioning series not only that have that cult status, which on the other hand is so difficult to achieve, but also all of them They have been named on several occasions as some of the best series in historyand both terms go, in some way, hand in hand.

In this case we stop to talk about Breaking Bad, a complete masterpiece that managed to make a large number of users fall in love with it at the time, and that today continues to remain one of the best audiovisual productions that anyone can see. It is true that it is not for everyone, given its crudeness in dealing with the criminal world, and especially that related to drug trafficking, but it is also true that It is worth any sacrifice to be able to enjoy it..

Year: 2008Seasons: 5Episodes: 62Average duration: 50 minutes

Far Breaking Bad and Netflix

The Simpsons

Now we are entering the field of comedy, and we do so with one of the best animated series in history, in addition to being considered one of the main works of Matt Groening, who also He gave us other essential productions such as Futurama.

It is true that the most modern seasons have declined dramatically, but it is also true that his early years are worthy of being framed. Despite being crude and hooligan at times, she does not end up falling into vulgarisms, as happens with other productions of this type, which is why she has managed to stand out from the beginning, falling in love with a large number of fans, and even being an integral part of the childhood of many.

Year: 1989Seasons: 35Episodes: 755Average duration: 25 minutes

Watch The Simpsons on Disney+

Friends

We remain in the realm of comedy, but in this case we move on to real action, to talk about one of the most beloved sitcoms in history. Friends was not only a pioneer in its field, but also knew how to offer an endearing story, with characters that have endured over time, and a series of conflicts that we will hardly forget. When we talk about cult series we couldn’t forget Friends, not only because of what it meant at the time, but because what it still means to people who discover it today.

Year: 1994Seasons: 10Episodes: 236Average duration: 22 minutes

Ver Friends en HBO Max

Malcolm in the Middle

Another classic sitcom makes an appearance, and it is that Malcolm in the Middle is undoubtedly a classic among classics, and therefore a cult work within its genre and medium. Many people grew up with this renowned series, feeling identified by some of its most mythical characters, who have managed to transcend their work.

He is simply great at dealing with comedy, at the same time that he manages to portray a reality of many families, no longer American, but around the world. In that sense We can only recommend it to you..

Year: 2000Seasons: 7Episodes: 51Average duration: 22 minutes

Ver Malcolm in the Middle en Disney+

The Office

The Office is not a work for everyone. His comedy is something particular given that it tends to embrace the absurd., but if you manage to enter its world you will hardly want to leave it, although to tell the truth it manages to make you fall in love especially thanks to its main cast, which is one of the best that we can find in any comedy series. If you’ve never seen it, it’s totally recommended, and because whether you hate it or love it, It will have been quite an experience.

Year: 2005Seasons: 9Episodes: 201Average duration: 25 minutes

Ver The Office en Amazon Prime Video

Ver The Office en HBO Max

These have been the best cult series you can enjoy, although of course there are many others that we have not been able to mention in this list. If you want to contribute more productions of this type, we recommend using the comments.

