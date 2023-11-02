The beautiful daughter of the Indonesian national team legend, Cristian Gonzales, Amanda Gonzalez, has officially given up her bachelorhood. She is married to Philippine National Team defender, Christian Rontini.

Amanda Gonzales’ wedding procession was held with strong Javanese customs. The bride and groom were seen wearing white wedding dresses.

In this marriage, Cristian Gonzales married his daughter directly. His younger brother, Michael Gonzales, was also seen sitting as a witness.

The moment of Amanda Gonzales and Christian Rontini’s marriage ceremony also circulated on social media. Judging from the video re-shared by the Tiktok account @nyunyujoea2, Christian Rontini reads the marriage vows.

Christian Rontini in his marriage proposal gave a dowry in the form of gold jewelry.

After being declared legal, Christian Rontini appeared to be smiling brightly. The two of them have officially become husband and wife.

Christian Rontini is a Filipino footballer. He, who plays for Persita Tangerang, is also a regular player for the Philippine National Team.

It will be interesting to see whether Rontini will become an Indonesian citizen after marrying Amanda, just like Gonzales who used to become an Indonesian citizen after marrying Eva.

