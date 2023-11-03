Nostalgia reached the fans of the British band The Beatles and this Thursday “Now and Then”, the latest song by the Liverpool group, was released, and this Friday the music video for it was published. This new single brings together the four members: John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr, this with the help of artificial intelligence (AI).

Through a short film available on the band’s YouTube channel, the story behind this song is told and how they managed to release it thanks to the power of new technologies.

Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr turned to machine learning to reconstruct a demo created by John Lennon, who was murdered on December 8, 1980, and which had low fidelity.

“On John’s demo tape, it was a little difficult to hear the piano. And in those days, of course, we didn’t have the technology to do the separation,” McCartney noted. When They tried to highlight Lennon’s voice, they simply couldn’t because the piano overlapped the performer’s voice.

So at that time they preferred to put the song aside, which remained in the trunk for almost a quarter of a century.

Peter Jackson, director, screenwriter and producer, decided to work on the documentary Get Back in 2021 for Disney+. To do this, together with his work team, they decided to develop a technology that would allow them take any piece of music and divide the components of the music thanks to machine learning and which helped them sculpt The Beatles classics a little.

After that, McCartney and Starr saw an opportunity to revisit “Now and Then”, a song that simply couldn’t be released due to the quality with which the melody was recorded.

This song was recorded in the 70s by John Lennon, later, in 1995, George Harrison, who died on November 29, 2001, added lines on guitar, even so, the song did not come to light. It was until they decided to undergo a reconstruction process with which they managed to preserve the clarity of John Lennon’s voice. separating it from the piano, in addition to adding new vocal and instrumental parts by McCartney and Starr.

“There was John’s voice, clear as crystal. It was exciting. And we all played. It’s a genuine recording of The Beatles in 2023,” Paul McCartney emphasized in the documentary.

In addition to releasing the song on all digital platforms, a music video was shared through YouTube that brings together images of the recording with Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr as well as images of the deceased John Lennon and George Harrison from other music videos, such as “Hello, Goodbye”, who also joined the recording studio with AI help. Nostalgic images for all fans of The Beatles.

