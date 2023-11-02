This Thursday, The Beatles’ unreleased song “Now And Then” was released, produced with the help of Artificial Intelligence.

This technology allowed technicians to take John Lennon’s original tape from the late ’70s and extract his voice, with surgical precision, so that it sounded clear and professional.

The result of the song is a hybrid in which we can hear the late Lennon and George Harrison (whose electric and acoustic guitar was recorded in 1995), a new drum part by Ringo; Paul McCartney’s bass, piano and guitar.

Likewise, some Internet users know that it is the last official song of the legendary British band.

