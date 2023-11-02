Six decades later, Beatlemania is not dead. The Liverpool quartet continues to fill the covers despite the fact that Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr are already over 80 years old. And their other two members left us a long time ago. With only half of the band intact and 50 years since the Beatles’ last session for ‘I Me Mine’ took place, the British band releases a new song today.

The Beatles? Back? Thanks to artificial intelligence technology, John Lennon’s voice has been separated and edited from a never-released track for the release of this new song.

“Now and Then”. This is the title of the long-awaited “final” song by the Beatles with all four members, which is released today at 3:00 p.m. The piece was written and sung by John Lennon in the late 1970s in his apartment in the iconic Dakota building in New York. He composed it during a vacation period in which he did not have a record contract and was dedicated to raising and enjoying his son Sean.

In 1994, Lennon’s widow, Yoko Ono, gave the demo to Paul McCartney on a cassette titled “For Paul” which also included Lennon’s demos for Free As a Bird and Real Love. Songs that were completed by the other three members and released as singles on the Beatles Anthology project. The problem is that technological limitations at the time prevented Lennon’s voice and piano on Now and Then from being separated to be mixed with other tracks. And it was decided to abandon the idea.

Until now.

How has it been achieved? All these years, McCartney had been making attempts to finish the song, but it wasn’t until Peter Jackson showed him the artificial intelligence technology he was using to clean up the audio for his Get Back docuseries in 2021 that the Beatle’s mind lit up. lightbulb. Thanks to this, the film director had managed to separate the original audio from Michael Lindsay-Hogg’s 1970 images of the Beatles recording their last album, Let It Be, to isolate instruments, voices and even conversations.

The same process allowed McCartney to do a “duet” with Lennon on his tour, and create new mixes of the Revolver album last year. And he recently inspired the surviving members to revisit Lennon’s Now and Then demo. While Jackson’s team isolated Lennon’s original vocal performance from the piano, McCartney and Starr produced new tracks including guitar parts recorded by Harrison in 1995 and a string arrangement written by McCartney, Giles Martin and Ben Foster. Backing vocals from the original recordings of Here, There and Everywhere, Eleanor Rigby and Because have also been included.





It is not something invented by AI. In June, McCartney commented in a BBC interview that AI had been used to “extract” Lennon’s voice from a recording. “We were able to take John’s voice and make it pure through AI,” he said. But those words generated some concern among fans over the rumor that AI was being used to artificially generate Lennon’s voice as he sounded when he was alive. McCartney later denied the rumors, clarifying that nothing had been created artificially or synthetically. “It’s all real. We just cleaned up some existing recordings, a process that has taken years. We hope you like it as much as we do.”

The Democracy of the Beatles. In reality, the existence of this song had been debated among the public for years. In fact, in 1997, McCartney told Q magazine that the reason it had been shelved was because Harrison didn’t like it: “It didn’t have a very good title, it needed a bit of reworking, but it had a beautiful verse and John sang it. But George didn’t like it. Because the Beatles were a democracy, we didn’t do it.” McCartney later clarified to the New Yorker that Harrison had called Lennon’s demo “garbage.”

However, Harrison’s widow Olivia set the record straight a few months ago, ahead of its official release: “In 1995, after several days in the studio working on the track, George felt that the technical problems with the demo were insurmountable. and concluded that it was not possible to finish the track at a high enough level. If he were here today, we all know he would have wholeheartedly joined Paul and Ringo in completing the recording of Now and Then.”

A trend. The song comes at a time when there is a wave of music created through generative AI, capable of producing scripts, novels, deepfakes, voices, and much more. Music has been no exception, and the release of computer-created songs under the names of important artists raises questions about the future of the music industry.

A few months ago, a Volkswagen advertising campaign showed the late singer Elis Regina and her daughter Maria Rita driving a Kombi and singing Como Nuestros Padres, by Belchior. Justin Bernardez, a music producer with 2 million followers on TikTok, is using AI-powered software to imitate living artists like Drake, Bruno Mars and Rihanna, or even dead artists like Michael Jackson, XXXTentacion and Notorious B.I.G.

The debate of “reviving” a dead person. All this opens a conversation ethical and even legal on the use of the works of dead artists. Some experts criticize the creation of works with the voices of these artists without their consent, and the possibility that someone other than the artist or his family could benefit from it. The sociologist and impact coordinator of the Artificial Intelligence Center of the University of São Paulo (USP), Glauco Arbix, explained in this BBC article that the topic is “controversial” because it raises debates about the psychological effects of bringing dead people to the life using technology and by topics such as consent and authenticity.

For Arbix, using AI in a non-transparent, informed or conscious manner entails many risks, especially when false statements are attributed to the person portrayed. “Just because you can do it, you shouldn’t do it. It’s one thing to keep a film of someone who died in your drawer to watch it a few times, and another thing is to recreate their image in new conditions, as if they were still alive,” he pointed out.

