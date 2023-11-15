As part of the recent release of The Beatles’ song, “Now and Then”, today the photographic exhibition “The Beatles” was inaugurated at the Auditorium station on Line 7; This exhibition is a collaboration between the British Embassy, ​​the production company Universal Music and Cultura Metro.

The story of “Now And Then” has its origins in 1970, when George Harrison listened to a cassette with a track recorded by John Lennon and showed it to Paul McCartney.

“Now and Then” was performed by John Lennon, developed and worked on by Paul McCartney, George Harrison, Ringo Starr and now, finally, finished by Paul and Ringo more than four decades later.

In the event, The Metro Culture coordinator, Jaime López Vela, thanked the representative of the British embassy, ​​Katie James, and the music historian, Julia Palacios, for their presence and collaboration in presenting this exhibition. and announce the new song.

The exhibition has a QR code that, when scanned, refers to the song, so fans of the Liverpool quartet can listen to the band’s latest single.

“The Beatles” can be visited by fans of all ages until December 12 of this year.

YC

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions