The great series The Bear has made an impact with its second season. And there will be more! Here we leave you the official information.

FX Entertainment president Nick Grad couldn’t hide his excitement over The Bear’s return and acknowledged his impact on pop culture. He also confirmed that there will be a third season.

“The Bear, which captivated audiences from its first season and reached even greater heights in its second, has become a true cultural phenomenon. We are extremely proud to collaborate with the brilliant creative team led by Christopher Storer, Joanna Calo, Josh Senior and the stellar cast led by Jeremy Allen White, Ayo Edebiri and Ebon Moss-Bachrach. “What they have accomplished is truly exceptional, and we look forward, along with our partners at Hulu, to embarking on the next exciting chapter for The Bear.”

A highly recommended series.

The show has been a resounding success since its debut on Hulu in 2022, with the inaugural season earning Emmy nominations in notable categories, including “Best Comedy Series,” “Best Lead Actor in a Comedy,” “Best Supporting Actor and Actress.” in Comedy”, in addition to “Best Comedy Screenplay and Direction”.

Season 2 of The Bear brought us beloved protagonists Carmy (Jeremy Allen White), Sydney (Ayo Edebiri) and Richie (Ebon Moss-Bachrach), who struggled to transform their modest sandwich shop into a thriving world-class dining establishment. . Series creator Christopher Storer has led this FX-produced project, and the cast also includes Lionel Boyce, Liza Colón-Zayas, Abby Elliott and Matty Matheson. Executive producers on the series include Super Frog’s Calo, Senior, Matheson and Hiro Murai, with Tyson Bidner serving as producer.

Joanna Calo, who co-directs the series, recently highlighted the special relationship between the characters Carmy and Sydney. “I learned a lot, especially on BoJack, about character arcs and seasons. The other specific thing I felt right away was something very special between Carmy and Sydney, and I really wanted to prioritize that relationship and Sydney’s character,” she shared.

Calo also spoke about the decision not to romanticize the relationship between the characters, highlighting its complexity and authenticity. “These relationships are complicated. “Sometimes we tend to categorize everything very neatly, but there is something beautiful about recognizing how messy our lives really are and how intertwined many of our relationships are,” he emphasized.

Currently, the first two seasons of The Bear are available on Hulu and Disney Plus. But fans can look forward to a third installment full of emotion and humor. Although for now we do not know the date of his return.

Fuente Variety.